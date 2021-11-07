Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by Tennessee 45-42 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The 18th-ranked Wildcats are now 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Unranked Tennessee is 5-4 and 3-3. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 13 when it visits Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.

View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee.

View the SEC standings.

View Kentucky’s schedule.

View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25

Next game

No. 18 Kentucky at Vanderbilt

When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Records: Kentucky 6-3 (4-3 SEC), Vanderbilt 2-7 (0-5)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 47-42-4

Last meeting: Kentucky won 38-35 on Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington.