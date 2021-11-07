Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 45-42 loss to Tennessee
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by Tennessee 45-42 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.
The 18th-ranked Wildcats are now 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Unranked Tennessee is 5-4 and 3-3. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 13 when it visits Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.
Next game
No. 18 Kentucky at Vanderbilt
When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Records: Kentucky 6-3 (4-3 SEC), Vanderbilt 2-7 (0-5)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 47-42-4
Last meeting: Kentucky won 38-35 on Nov. 14, 2020, in Lexington.