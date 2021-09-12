Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 35-28 win over Missouri


The University of Kentucky football team defeated Missouri 35-28 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri is 1-1 and 0-1. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 18 when it hosts non-conference opponent Chattanooga at noon.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Missouri.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

Chattanooga at Kentucky

When: Sept. 18, Noon

TV: ESPN Plus

Records: Kentucky 2-0; Chattanooga 1-1

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: First meeting

