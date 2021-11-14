Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 34-17 victory at Vanderbilt
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt University 34-17 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday night.
The Wildcats are now 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is 2-8 and 0-6. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 20 when it hosts New Mexico State at Kroger Field.
Next game
New Mexico State at Kentucky
When: Nov. 20, Noon
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 7-3, New Mexico State 1-9
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 1-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 62-42 on Sept. 17, 2016, in Lexington.