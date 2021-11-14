Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 34-17 victory at Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt University 34-17 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday night.

The Wildcats are now 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt is 2-8 and 0-6. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 20 when it hosts New Mexico State at Kroger Field.

View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Vanderbilt.

View the SEC standings.

View Kentucky’s schedule.

View the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches’ Top 25

Next game

New Mexico State at Kentucky

When: Nov. 20, Noon

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 7-3, New Mexico State 1-9

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 62-42 on Sept. 17, 2016, in Lexington.

