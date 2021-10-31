Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 31-17 loss at Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by Mississippi State 31-17 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday night.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats are now 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Unranked Mississippi State is 5-3 and 3-2. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 6 when it hosts Tennessee at Kroger Field.

Next game

Tennessee at No. 12 Kentucky

When: Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Records: Tennessee 4-4 (2-3 SEC), Kentucky 6-2 (4-2)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Tennessee leads 81-26-9

Last meeting: Kentucky won 34-7 on Oct. 17, 2020, in Knoxville.

