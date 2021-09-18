Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 28-23 win against Chattanooga

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Chattanooga 28-23 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats are now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Chattanooga is 1-2. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 25, when it plays at South Carolina at 7 p.m..

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Chattanooga.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

Kentucky at South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25

TV: ESPN2

Records: Kentucky 3-0 (1-0 SEC); South Carolina 2-0 (0-0) played at Georgia on Saturday night.

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories