Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 28-23 win against Chattanooga
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Chattanooga 28-23 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats are now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference. Chattanooga is 1-2. Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Sept. 25, when it plays at South Carolina at 7 p.m..
Next game
Kentucky at South Carolina
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
TV: ESPN2
Records: Kentucky 3-0 (1-0 SEC); South Carolina 2-0 (0-0) played at Georgia on Saturday night.
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1