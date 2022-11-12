Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the Vanderbilt Commodores, 24-21, at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Southeastern Conference. Vanderbilt improved to 4-6 and 1-5.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 19, when it hosts No. 1-ranked Georgia at Kroger Field.

Next game

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Georgia 9-0 (6-0 SEC) entering Saturday night’s game at Mississippi State, Kentucky 6-4 (3-4)

Series: Georgia leads 61-12-2.

Last meeting: Georgia won 30-13 on Oct. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga.