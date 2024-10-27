Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 24-10 loss to Auburn
The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the Auburn Tigers 24-10 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday in a 2024 Southeastern Conference game for both teams.
The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall and 1-5 in the SEC for head coach Mark Stoops. Auburn, coached by Hugh Freeze, is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2 against Tennessee in Knoxville.
View a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Auburn.
Next game
Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 or 7:45 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN or SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 3-5 (1-5 SEC), Tennessee 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Tennessee leads 84-26-9
Last meeting: Tennessee won 33-27 on Oct. 28, 2023, in Lexington
