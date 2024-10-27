Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 24-10 loss to Auburn

The University of Kentucky football team was defeated by the Auburn Tigers 24-10 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday in a 2024 Southeastern Conference game for both teams.

The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall and 1-5 in the SEC for head coach Mark Stoops. Auburn, coached by Hugh Freeze, is 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Kentucky returns to action Saturday, Nov. 2 against Tennessee in Knoxville.

Kentucky’s Jamarion Wilcox (10) runs the ball as Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson (1) pursues during Saturday’s game at Kroger Field. UK was limited to 70 yards rushing.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 7:30 or 7:45 p.m.

TV: ABC, ESPN or SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 3-5 (1-5 SEC), Tennessee 6-1 (3-1 SEC)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Tennessee leads 84-26-9

Last meeting: Tennessee won 33-27 on Oct. 28, 2023, in Lexington

SEC football final: Auburn 24, Kentucky 10