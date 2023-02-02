Final slice of Langholm Moor sold to conservation firm

One of Scotland's biggest landowners has agreed the sale of the final slice of its moorland near Langholm.

Buccleuch has concluded missives with Oxygen Conservation over more than 11,000 acres in the area.

It is even larger than the area of land already sold in a community buyout to create a nature reserve.

The sale is part of ongoing efforts by Buccleuch to reduce its footprint in Scotland and ensure its business remains sustainable for the future.

The latest deal completes the sell-off of the entire area of Langholm Moor which was first announced in 2019.

The Newcastleton and District Community Trust was first to buy a smaller parcel of land.

It was followed by two bigger purchases of about 5,000 acres each by the Langholm Initiative.

Now Oxygen Conservation has bought the remaining land being sold in the area.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, said: "The fit between Buccleuch and Oxygen Conservation could not be better.

"Their work on the moor will build upon and enhance the environmental work undertaken over the years by Buccleuch and their aims and objectives complement the work being undertaken on the neighbouring Tarras Valley Nature Reserve."

Oxygen Conservation said it aimed to have a positive environmental impact with its work while also generating an economic return.

Managing director Rich Stockdale said the deal was an opportunity to support the ongoing restoration of a "wonderful landscape".

"We look forward to listening and sharing ideas with our new neighbours as we develop a plan for this unique area that builds on the excellent environmental work already delivered by Buccleuch on site, and at the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve, to deliver genuine positive environmental and social impact," he said.