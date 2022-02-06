Final single-family plat under construction, builder inventory in process for 2022

As we welcome 2022, new construction activity at Chapel Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The 8th and final plat of single-family homesites is now under construction. Lot reservations are available for buyers who want to create a custom-built home on these final picturesque lots. Additionally, the Chapel Hill model row continues to grow with the addition of a sixth display home. All homes are open daily.

Chapel Hill’s newest display home is a 1½-story Arcadia by Doyle Construction. The 4-bedroom home includes a study/den and a second-floor loft space. Located at 17325 Bradshaw St., the home will be staged shortly in the model row.

The eye-catching Chapel Hill model row continues to feature award-winning homes by the area’s top building companies, including Don Julian Builders, James Engle Custom Homes, NewMark Homes, Suma Design and Bickimer Homes. This summer, a seventh model home will be unveiled — Washam Homes’ Adriana reverse 1½-story.

Elsewhere in Chapel Hill, inventory homes are underway with estimated completion times ranging from 90 to 180+ days. Current inventory in the reverse 1½-story category includes the Harrison by John Stewart Homes at 17328 Gillette. The approximately 3,120-square-foot home is priced in the mid-$600,000s.

Washam Homes’ Adriana plan, underway at 17337 Richards St., offers approximately 2,900 square feet, priced in the lower $700,000s. Washam Homes also has an Archer 1 ½-story under construction at 17324 Richards St. The home features a second-floor loft and just under 3,000 square feet. Pricing is projected to be in the upper $600,000s range. Completion dates for these homes range from late March to May. Other builders with inventory starting in the reverse 1½-story category include Nick Zvacek Construction, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Bickimer Homes, Suma Design, Inspired Homes and United Engineers.

Increasingly popular ranch plans are available from Bickimer Homes, Comerio Homes, James Engle Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes. Plans start at 2,020 square feet and are priced from the $400,000s, plus lot and options. Comerio Homes’ ranch reverse at 17736 Gillette St., priced at $620,433, has a finished basement that expands the home to more than 2,600 square feet, four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a covered patio.

Story continues

Buyers wanting a main-floor homeowner’s suite and additional bedrooms upstairs are drawn to Chapel Hill’s 1½-story homes. Several are under construction, ranging from 2,600 to more than 3,200 square feet and priced from the $500,000s to the $700,000s.

A two-story Montebella home by Nick Zvacek Construction is under construction on a cul-de-sac homesite at 12822 W. 172nd Terrace. The home includes a finished basement and is priced in the upper $600,000s.

Chapel Hill has also introduced their newest residential setting: Chapel Hill Villas. Choose from four available reverse 1½-story homes designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford and built by James Engle Custom Homes. Plans begin at 2,400 finished square feet and offer options for a 3-car garage and fourth bedroom finish. Pricing starts in the low $500,000s. A limited maintenance monthly fee includes all community amenities: two swimming pools, a clubroom, pickleball court, tot lot and asphalt walking trails that wind through approximately 70 acres of platted green space.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$500,000s to upper $800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Open daily at 17305 Bradshaw

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Gabby Hardesty, 913-278-1010.

Website: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas