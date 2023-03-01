The Final Sanditon Trailer Is About Love and Destiny (Grab a Handkerchief!)

With Sanditon‘s end beginning in just a couple of short weeks, PBS Masterpiece has released a sweeping, heartstrings-tugging trailer for the period drama’s farewell run.

The series’ third and final season of episodes premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c under the auspices of PBS’ Masterpiece, with the series finale landing on April 23.

“Sanditon has been an incredibly special series for Masterpiece, and we know it has found its way into the hearts of countless fans,” Masterpiece executive producer Susanne Simpson said in recent a statement. “While we are sad to say goodbye to the series, we know our audience has a lot to look forward to in this new season.”

Based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 in May 2021, following fan outcry over its untimely cancellation.

Looking ahead to the six-episode final season, Charlotte Spencer, who played Esther in the first two seasons, did not return. (That exit news came in the wake of Spencer signing on to star in the new BBC/Paramount+ drama The Gold.) Spencer’s character finished Season 2 in a state that made her extremely happy: married and with a child. (Read a full recap of the finale.) At the time, showrunner Justin Young Decider, “I think where we leave her at the end of Season 2 she’s got everything she’s ever wanted.”

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, fans can binge Sanditon Seasons 1 and 2 via the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

