Final-round tee times, how to watch the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Thirty-six-hole leader Sepp Straka lost his advantage in the middle of the third round, but stormed back late with four birdies in his final five holes to get to 16 under for the tournament. He'll enter the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one shot clear of the Irish tandem of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Justin Rose, Tom Kim and Cam Davis are tied for fourth at 14 under, two shots back of the Austrian.

The purse at this week's signature event is $20 million with the winner taking home $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed ET.

Final-round tee times for 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tee 1

10:52 a.m. : Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre

11:03 a.m. : Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell

11:14 a.m. : Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak

11:25 a.m. : Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

11:36 a.m. : Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

11:47 a.m. : Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland

11:58 a.m. : Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun

12:09 p.m. : Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston

12:20 p.m. : Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns

12:31 p.m. : Rasmus Højgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day

12:42 p.m. : Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

12:53 p.m. : Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat

1:04 p.m. : Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis

1:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Tee 10

10:52 a.m. : Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas

11:03 a.m. : Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala

11:14 a.m. : Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

11:25 a.m. : Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An

11:36 a.m. : Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman

11:47 a.m. : Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger

11:58 a.m. : Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott

12:09 p.m. : Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

12:20 p.m. : Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim

12:31 p.m. : Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

12:42 p.m. : Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria

12:53 p.m. : Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

1:04 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd

How to watch the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The fifth event on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule will be carried live on TV by Golf Channel (which you can watch for free on Fubo) all four days.

CBS will then pick up live coverage of the third and final rounds.

There is streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+ as well as the NBC sports app and CBS sports app.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Final round

11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app

1-6:30 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio

3-6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

3-6:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app

