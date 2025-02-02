USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
Final-round tee times, how to watch the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Thirty-six-hole leader Sepp Straka lost his advantage in the middle of the third round, but stormed back late with four birdies in his final five holes to get to 16 under for the tournament. He'll enter the final round of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one shot clear of the Irish tandem of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Justin Rose, Tom Kim and Cam Davis are tied for fourth at 14 under, two shots back of the Austrian.
The purse at this week's signature event is $20 million with the winner taking home $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. All times listed ET.
Final-round tee times for 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Tee 1
10:52 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre
11:03 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Davis Thompson, Keith Mitchell
11:14 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Patrick Cantlay, Andrew Novak
11:25 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai
11:36 a.m.: Eric Cole, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
11:47 a.m.: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland
11:58 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Min Woo Lee, J.J. Spaun
12:09 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston
12:20 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns
12:31 p.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Lee Hodges, Jason Day
12:42 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
12:53 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Austin Eckroat
1:04 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tom Kim, Cam Davis
1:15 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Tee 10
10:52 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas
11:03 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Thomas Detry, Sahith Theegala
11:14 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
11:25 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An
11:36 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Brian Harman
11:47 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Erik van Rooyen, Stephan Jaeger
11:58 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Max Homa, Adam Scott
12:09 p.m.: Corey Conners, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Keegan Bradley, Doug Ghim
12:31 p.m.: Harris English, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
12:42 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Beau Hossler, Nico Echavarria
12:53 p.m.: Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
1:04 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Brendon Todd
How to watch the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The fifth event on the PGA Tour's 2025 schedule will be carried live on TV by Golf Channel (which you can watch for free on Fubo) all four days.
CBS will then pick up live coverage of the third and final rounds.
There is streaming on ESPN+ and Paramount+ as well as the NBC sports app and CBS sports app.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Final round
11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
1-3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports app
1-6:30 p.m. ET, SiriusXM PGA Tour radio
3-6:30 p.m. ET, CBS
3-6:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, CBS Sports app
