Final regular season Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings | Oct. 31, 2021

The Canadian Press

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham consolidated fourth place in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over 10-man Aston Villa on Sunday. The visitors were aided by Ezri Konsa’s sending off in the 50th minute with the score at 2-1. The Villa defender was initially shown a yellow card for tripping Jarrod Bowen on the edge of the penalty area, but it was changed to red after a VAR review for denying a clear goal chance. Bowen wasn’t to be denied for long as he sealed the win in the 84th with a shot fr