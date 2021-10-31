Final regular season Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings | Oct. 31, 2021
The UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs begin on Monday.
Let’s take a look at the Top 10 teams for Oct. 31, 2021:
Class 6A
1. Keller (26-12, Previous 1)
2. Arlington Martin (35-2, Previous 2)
3. Haslet Eaton (33-3, Previous 3)
4. Mansfield (32-15, Previous 4)
5. Boswell (28-13, Previous 5)
6. Southlake Carroll (24-16, Previous 6)
7. Keller Timber Creek (22-16, Previous 7)
8. Weatherford (22-19, Previous 8)
9. Chisholm Trail (26-15, Previous 9)
10. Euless Trinity (26-18, Previous 10)
Class 5A
1. Midlothian (35-7, Previous 1)
2. Colleyville Heritage (37-10, Previous 2)
3. Aledo (26-14, Previous 3)
4. Justin Northwest (26-11, Previous 4)
5. Birdville (27-16, Previous 5)
6. Mansfield Legacy (22-16, Previous 6)
7. Burleson Centennial (26-14, Previous 7)
8. Burleson (24-21, Previous 8)
9. Saginaw (29-12, Previous 9)
10. Joshua (23-17, Previous 10)
Class 4A/Others
1. Kennedale (32-6, Previous 1)
2. Argyle Liberty Christian (38-9, Previous 2)
3. Boyd (33-4, Previous 3)
4. Midlothian Heritage (28-18, Previous 5)
5. Godley (31-9, Previous 4)
6. Glen Rose (23-14, Previous 6)
7. Argyle (27-12, Previous 7)
8. Grandview (30-10, Previous 8)
9. Springtown (24-15, Previous 9)
10. Benbrook (31-7, Previous 10)