Final regular season Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings | Oct. 31, 2021

Brian Gosset
·1 min read

The UIL Texas high school volleyball playoffs begin on Monday.

Let’s take a look at the Top 10 teams for Oct. 31, 2021:

Class 6A

1. Keller (26-12, Previous 1)

2. Arlington Martin (35-2, Previous 2)

3. Haslet Eaton (33-3, Previous 3)

4. Mansfield (32-15, Previous 4)

5. Boswell (28-13, Previous 5)

6. Southlake Carroll (24-16, Previous 6)

7. Keller Timber Creek (22-16, Previous 7)

8. Weatherford (22-19, Previous 8)

9. Chisholm Trail (26-15, Previous 9)

10. Euless Trinity (26-18, Previous 10)

Class 5A

1. Midlothian (35-7, Previous 1)

2. Colleyville Heritage (37-10, Previous 2)

3. Aledo (26-14, Previous 3)

4. Justin Northwest (26-11, Previous 4)

5. Birdville (27-16, Previous 5)

6. Mansfield Legacy (22-16, Previous 6)

7. Burleson Centennial (26-14, Previous 7)

8. Burleson (24-21, Previous 8)

9. Saginaw (29-12, Previous 9)

10. Joshua (23-17, Previous 10)

Class 4A/Others

1. Kennedale (32-6, Previous 1)

2. Argyle Liberty Christian (38-9, Previous 2)

3. Boyd (33-4, Previous 3)

4. Midlothian Heritage (28-18, Previous 5)

5. Godley (31-9, Previous 4)

6. Glen Rose (23-14, Previous 6)

7. Argyle (27-12, Previous 7)

8. Grandview (30-10, Previous 8)

9. Springtown (24-15, Previous 9)

10. Benbrook (31-7, Previous 10)

