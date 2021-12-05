Final plat under construction, new models open in south Overland Park

The year may be winding down, but new construction activity at Chapel Hill shows no signs of slowing! The 8th and final plat of single family homesites is now under construction. Reservations are now being accepted to create a custom-built home on these picturesque lots. Additionally, prospective buyers can tour five new model homes (of seven new models total) that are open daily.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., features their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus a pocket office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. This home at 17305 Bradshaw St. was recognized as a silver award recipient in Distinctive Plan and Design. Pricing is from the low $700,000s with homesite.

Another featured model is the newest reverse plan from NewMark Homes, The Timberland Reverse with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching finishes. This home at 17309 Bradshaw St. was recognized as a silver Pick of the Parade award recipient. Pricing is in the mid-$600,000s with homesite.

Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story at 17317 Bradshaw St. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning, updated mid-century modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. This home received a silver award in the Pick of the Parade category during the Fall 2020 Parade of Homes. Pricing is in the mid-$700,000s with homesite.

James Engle Custom Homes introduced their newest floor plan, The Madiera Ranch, honored during the Fall Parade with a Gold Pick of the Parade award. More than 2,300 square feet of main floor living space includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor. The home can be expanded with a finished basement option and is located at 17301 Bradshaw St. Base pricing begins in the mid-$400,000s plus homesite and optional finished basement as shown.

Story continues

Bickimer Homes recently completed their new model ranch plan, The Eastwood EX, featuring main-floor living (optional finished basement) at 17321 Bradshaw. This plan was dually awarded during the Fall Parade with a Gold for Distinctive Plan and Design, as well as a Silver for Pick of the Parade. Features include three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms, all on the main floor. Base pricing begins in the mid-$400,000s plus homesite and options.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 offers beautiful, buildable homesites available and selling fast. Many of the locations in this new phase back to designated community green space areas. Phase 8, Chapel Hill’s final phase, is projected to offer buildable lots by spring 2022 and the opportunity to begin reserving a build homesite has begun in this final plat.

Additionally, Chapel Hill is introducing their newest residential setting, Chapel Hill Villas, located within the community of Chapel Hill. Four available reverse 1½-story floor plans designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford establish the Villas’ single-family architectural aesthetic. Homes are masterfully constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and feature three bedrooms with an optional fourth bedroom, three bathrooms, 2-car garages (with an optional 3-car garage), covered patios with a screened-in porch option and so much more. Finished square footages start at 2,415 square feet and include high-end finishes. Tour Chapel Hill Villas for a firsthand experience. Homes are open daily until 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill Estates and Villas include an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and walking trails, homeowners are enjoying a new second competition-sized swimming pool, as well as a clubroom in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, lower $500,000s to mid-$800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily at 17305 Bradshaw

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Gabby Hardesty, 913-278-1010.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas