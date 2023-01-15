Final opportunity to purchase gorgeous new homes in The Willows, a sought-after community in prime Johnson County location

If buying a new home in the Blue Valley School District is on your new year’s resolution list, The Willows offers plenty of stylish floor plans, amenities, a nature preserve, nearby walking and biking trails and accessibility to popular shopping, dining, and leisure destinations.

One of Johnson County’s most sought-after new homes communities, The Willows boasts three distinct neighborhoods — Willow Grove, Willow Pointe and The Preserve — lending it a unique energy and vibe. With The Willows nearing completion, community managers Amy Maher and Brenda Youness, real estate agents with WEICHERT, REALTORS® Welch & Company, point out the diverse inventory available, with 20 homes in various stages of construction, some available for move-in as early as spring.

“The Willows, located at 143rd and Pflumm, is truly a special setting, nestled in the award-winning Blue Valley School District,” Maher said. “Buyers love the community’s lifestyle with open-concept, well-designed floor plans complementing a seamless, everyday living experience also conducive to indoor and outdoor entertaining.”

Ideal location, striking floor plans, quality builders. Amy Wilson and her husband, Rob, lived for 21 years in south Overland Park where they raised their two children, only 10 minutes from the house they built in The Willows. Location was a key factor when they embarked on searching for a residence to enjoy the next chapter of their lives.

“There aren’t many options for new construction north of 143rd Street, let alone north of 159th Street,” Wilson said, adding it was important for the couple to remain in the Blue Valley School District. “We know the advantage a good school district has on a home’s value. Also, the opportunity to find an attractive home site with views was very appealing.”

Dinesh Gurung, a real estate agent with Platinum Realty, has helped three clients find their dream homes in The Willows.

“It’s a convenient location, situated close to acclaimed Blue Valley schools, golf courses, Heritage Park and the Johnson County trail system,” Gurung said. “A wide variety of floor plans from some of the area’s best-known and respected builders ensures buyers can find something to reflect their personal lifestyle. Amy and Brenda, who have been at The Willows since it debuted three years ago, are enthusiastic and communicative.”

Pack up and move in today. Celebrate a new year in a new home — the Willow Grove neighborhood has a beautiful home, ready for immediate move-in. A dynamic floor plan beautifully capturing the spirit of modern family living, the all-encompassing Kingston by Rodrock Homes features a great room with 13-foot ceilings opening onto a well-appointed kitchen with countertop space for prep work, a large island, an abundance of custom cabinets for storage and a walk-in pantry for the ultimate in organization. (Priced at $799,950, MLS #2372074)

Wide array of inventory under construction with spring-summer availability. If you’re not ready to move immediately, there are homes slated for completion in the next 30 days to late summer - early fall. New Mark Homes’ Timberland reverse plan with four bedrooms is scheduled for spring move-in ($725,900, MLS #2394414). Rodrock also has several homes ranging from the upper $600s to the low $900s, with four- and five-bedroom plans and reverse and 1.5- and two-story plans.

“We work with lenders who have their fingers on the market, with some offering breakout rates mid- to upper five percent and also 30-year fixed loans,” Youness said.

Check out The Willows’ final phase before it’s too late. The Willow Grove neighborhood has 12 remaining homes that are move-in-ready or in various stages of construction and Willow Pointe has only 7 maintenance-provided villas available. The Preserve has one estate home for sale.

“Buying a home in The Willows by a premium builder is an investment in your future,” Youness said. “Homes being built still allow buyers to personalize with finishes, color palettes and other details to enrich their lifestyle, according to their taste.

“As the new year kicks off, we anticipate buyers eager to find the perfect new home will make The Willows a priority on their search list,” Maher added.

Youness and Maher are onsite at The Willows to answer questions and guide you through the community from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Available homes and floor plans are virtually available for self-tours 24/7 at thewillowskc.com.

The Willows

The Willows | A Covenant – Rodrock Homes Community

Marketed by: WEICHERT, REALTORS® Welch & Company

Website: thewillowskc.com

Contact: 913-229-0222

Prices on available homes: Range from $600s to more than $1.2 million