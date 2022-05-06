  • Oops!
With final NFL draft, outgoing Steelers GM gets deserved Steel Curtain call | Opinion

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·7 min read
Usually, this time of year Kevin Colbert has it all mapped out. There’s the post-draft business of the Pittsburgh Steelers, ramping up toward another training camp. The jump-start on scouting the next crop of talent. Salary-cap management. NFL spin cycle stuff.

Not so much so now for Colbert. He’s stepping down as the first general manager in the franchise’s history. After this month, his calendar is pretty much a blank slate.

"It’s a little scary, because we’ve never not done anything," Colbert, 65, told USA TODAY Sports this week as the process to settle on his successor intensifies. "I’m anxious to see what else is out there, with no other plans in mind."

Colbert doesn’t claim any signature hobbies that will dominate his time, and there is no strong urge for a trip-around-the-world excursion with his wife, Janis. Two grandchildren (Avery and Brock) are undoubtedly in the equation, but that’s about as far as Colbert goes in envisioning his future beyond football.

"I’m not a big golfer," he said, "but I’ve thought that would be kind of fun in the fall. You know what I mean? The only thing I can say concretely is that we’ll have more family time. We’ll see what else comes up."

Kevin Colbert, general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers speaks to reporters during the NFL scouting combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
After 22 years with the Steelers and with an NFL career that began nearly 40 years ago, maybe it’s not a major shock that Colbert – with his impressive track record for drafting stars – isn’t yet bent on completely walking away from the franchise that he helped win two Super Bowls and three AFC titles. His contract runs through May 31, but he has indicated to team owner Art Rooney II and coach Mike Tomlin that he might be willing to maintain a part-time role – which could be a sticky proposition, depending on who becomes the next GM.

"Time will tell, whether I’m a part of it or not," Colbert said. "I’m leaving the door open. I’ll do what’s best for the organization. If I can help, then maybe. But there’s no commitment from anybody – Art, me, coach Tomlin. We just want to make sure that the new person has a free reign, and they get to do things their way."

It would not be unprecedented for Colbert to stay connected with the Steelers. Since Ozzie Newsome stepped down as Baltimore Ravens GM in 2019 and was succeeded by his lieutenant, Eric DeCosta, he has continued to attend practices, break down video and consult on football matters. Perhaps that type of arrangement could only work in the Steelers' case if they hired one of the two internal prospects – Omar Khan or Brandon Hunt – among the 18 candidates to interview for the job.

Colbert also knows intimately the career trajectory of the late, great Bill Nunn Jr. When Colbert joined the Steelers in 2000 as director of football operations, Nunn was the semi-retired scout assigned various personnel projects. Nunn worked 18 years as the Steelers' assistant personnel director, then 23 years for the team after he “retired” as a scout.

"Nunn worked longer in retirement than he did full-time," Colbert said. "He was beautiful. In this case, I think we’re just being open and honest about it because none of us want to commit to something that may not be for the best. I’ve been fortunate to work here, but I understand: It’s somebody else’s turn. If I can help, great. If not, that’s cool, too."

Whoever gets the job, one thing is certain: The imprint of Colbert’s footprint is immense. The next GM will inherit a remarkable standard for stocking talent.

Colbert also provided a consistent model of for composure. In public settings, he typically addressed the media with straightforward, no-nonsense answers that lacked emotion. That was hardly the case last weekend, when Colbert and Tomlin conducted their post-draft news conference and the GM got into his feelings when asked about the significance of his final draft.

It was the Colbert never seen before, with his eyes watered and voice cracked. Tomlin was so moved he gently patted Colbert on the back as he spoke.

"I thought about Mr. Rooney and I broke down," Colbert reflected, referring to Dan Rooney, the late Steelers owner. "I did the best I could. But just talking about being able to work for this organization, that got me."

Colbert grew up in Pittsburgh in awe of the Steelers. The opportunity to work for the franchise wasn’t just business, it was personal.

"It’s still surreal to a certain level," he said. "You can’t really understand why you’re so fortunate. But then you talk about (Rooney), Bill Nunn and Joe Greene and so on, the list is endless. It’s like, ‘Why am I a part of this?’ "

His final draft as a GM was unique, although not because he engaged in the trading frenzy. Until last week, never had eight teams entered the draft without a first-round pick. And the dealing kept on going. In all, 18 of the first-round slots were exchanged – some on multiple occasions.

"I couldn’t keep up," Colbert said of the flurry of trades. "Maybe that’s going to be a trend. I don’t know. We stayed true to what we believed in. Usually, if you just wait it out, a guy comes to you."

That’s the Steeler Way. And perhaps it was the formula to achieve the major objective of Colbert’s final draft – to land the potential successor to Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh was one of just 14 teams to stand pat in the first round, picking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall.

"Last year it happened with Najee," Colbert said, referring to running back Najee Harris, picked 24th overall in 2021. "This year it was Kenny."

It’s striking that Colbert’s departure coincides with retirement of Roethlisberger, gone after 18 seasons. After so much stability for so many years, the Steelers are undergoing a changing of the guard in two of the most important positions in the organization.

"We had our sights on a quarterback," Colbert said. "(But) we never thought Kenny would be available for us at 20, under any circumstance. So, when he was, it was any easy pick."

It’s possible that the best pick turns out to be the second-round selection, with Georgia receiver George Pickens positioned to continue a certain pattern. Probably no NFL team over the past two decades has picked quality receivers better than the Steelers have – at all levels of the draft. The results include sixth-rounder Antonio Brown (2010), third-rounders Emmanuel Sanders (2010), Mike Wallace (2009) and Diontae Johnson (2019), plus first-round Super Bowl hero Santonio Holmes (2006).

"Every time somebody compliments us on that, I remind them that playing with a Hall of Fame quarterback didn’t hurt," Colbert said.

Pickens, picked 52nd overall, was the 11th receiver drafted. Had he not suffered a torn ACL during the spring of 2021, he might have gone much earlier. Perhaps he will someday be viewed as another draft-day steal, triggered by the outgoing GM.

Then there’s the trivia question: Who was Colbert’s final pick as Steelers GM?

That would be Chris Oladokun, a twice-transferred quarterback from South Dakota State chosen in the seventh round.

"It wasn’t any reflection on Kenny," Colbert said. "We just wanted to add another young quarterback to the mix.”

There’s no debating that approach, especially when considering how often the Steelers have benefitted from Colbert playing a hunch.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pittsburgh Steelers' Kevin Colbert gets deserved Steel Curtain call

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart