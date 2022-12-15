‘The final nail in the coffin’: Harry and Meghan fans braced for new episodes after dramatic Netflix trailer

Harry and Meghan part two drops on Netflix today (Thursday 15 December), and fans are preparing themselves for revelations in the three new episodes.

Critics have said that part one of the documentary, which came out last Thursday (8 December), fell short of revealing any of the institution-shattering information that viewers were anticipating.

In a new trailer for part two of the Netflix series, however, Prince Harry can be seen taking aim at his brother Prince William.

The teaser contains a clip of Harry saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The prince’s cryptic comments have led many on social media to speculate about the meaning behind his words, and predict that part two of the series will be more revealing than part one, which largely recounted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s love story and the treatment of the couple by the British media.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton has tweeted that Harry and Meghan are “going nuclear” in part two of the Netflix docuseries.

One fan tweeted about the trailer: “I’m so glad Prince Harry didn’t beat around the bush. We want names and he is providing. The Oprah interview was arguably the warning to stop briefing against them and they continue.”

“He’s about to burn it all down in his memoir,” agreed a second user. “They’ve been giving out subtle hints for so long.”

The couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and settled in California (Netflix/YouTube)

“Ladies and gentlemen. Presenting, #HarryandMeghanNetflix part 2; the one where the juices flow,” quipped another.

Some viewers questioned whether part two will see the couple completely removed from royal life.

“After these snippets, how could they ever be seen again at any public royal event or, based on all this, even desire to ever return.” Another agreed: “Well, everyone. I think this will be the final nail in the coffin for any possible future family relations…”

In the same trailer, Meghan can be seen saying: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”. Harry, meanwhile, refers to what he calls “institutional gaslighting”.

The first episode of the Netflix documentary was watched by a record 2.4 million people on TV sets, according to figures released by the independent ratings body Barb.

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and settled in California, have provided intimate interviews and video diary entries for the series alongside family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before.

Harry and Meghan was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on documentaries about public figures including Bobby Fischer, Marilyn Monroe and Nina Simone.

In the first three episodes the Duke and Duchess commented on topics including racism in the UK, Princess Diana, and the start of their romantic life. You can read the biggest talking points here.

Volume two will be released on Thursday 15 December.