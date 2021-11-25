Final men's downhill training session for Lake Louise World Cup cancelled

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Thursday's downhill training session for the men's World Cup at Lake Louise has been cancelled.

The weather forecast for the third and final day of training on Thursday called for cloudy skies with a few flurries and an expected snowfall of one to three centimetres.

"After having (two) successful trainings, the jury together with the (organizing committee) have decided to cancel (Thursday's) 3rd DH training run in order to best preserve the conditions of the slope," the FIS said on its website.

Racing begins with the downhill on Friday. The super-G is on Sunday.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was the fastest finisher in Wednesday's downhill training session.

The Norwegian was 0.42 seconds ahead of Slovenia's Bostjan Kline, while Max Franze of Austria came third.

Toronto's Jack Crawford was the top Canadian, finishing 27th.

The women's downhill is scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4, with the super-G on Dec. 5.

Both men's and women's World Cups in Alberta were cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press