Final man sentenced for killing Imani Allaway-Muir, 22, in Islington mistaken identity case

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·7 min read
Imani Allaway-Muir (Metropolitan Police )
Imani Allaway-Muir (Metropolitan Police )

A final defendant has been jailed after a young man was fatally shot in broad daylight near a children’s playground in revenge for a robbery he had nothing to do with.

James Nicholson, 36, of no fixed address, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday to a total of 13 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter, being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs.

He was the last of a group of men to be sentenced for killing 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir, who had been in the “wrong place at the wrong time” when he was shot dead.

Demetrios Kyriacou, 35, of Liverpool Road, Islington, was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 31 years at the Old Bailey on November 25 after previously being found guilty of murder.

James Nicholson (Met Police)
James Nicholson (Met Police)

Nathaniel Reece, 41, of Southgate Road, Islington - who fired the gun – was also jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to murder. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 33 years and two months.

Matthew Hardy, 36, of Six Acres Estate, Islington was jailed for seven-and-a-half years and Darren Dredge, 41, for eight-and-a-half years for the manslaughter of Imani, after being found not guilty of murder.

Hardy was given an additional 18 month sentence for conspiring to supply Class B drugs.

Following the trial, Kyriacou was charged and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of criminal property, and Dredge to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property. They were also sentenced for these offences today, with the terms to run concurrently.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Imani was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him, but by simply being in the wrong place, at the wrong time, he was tragically killed in a horrific act of violence that took place in broad daylight just metres away from a children’s playground and a football pitch which was full of children.

Demetrios Kyriacou, convicted of murdering Imani Allaway-Muir (Met Police)
Demetrios Kyriacou, convicted of murdering Imani Allaway-Muir (Met Police)

“Kyriacou had refused the police’s help after the robbery and decided to take matters into his own hands, recruiting his friends to take part in his deadly revenge plan. The joint actions of these men resulted in the execution of Imani, who paid with his life for a robbery he had no involvement in.”

In a statement read to the court during the sentencing, Imani’s mother Keetha described her “unimaginable” pain over losing her son.

“Imani was the ‘glue’ to our family and loved by so many,” she said. “The whole family are so damaged by Imani’s death.

“A mother should never have to bury their son. I carry so many emotions I didn’t even think was possible to feel. Even smiling and just to breathe hurts most days.

“July 4 will haunt me for the rest of my life. I try my hardest not to revisit that day but every time I close my eyes all I see is my son’s lifeless body covered in blood being worked on by the emergency services.

“I was unable to hold him or comfort him as he took his last breath. The worst pain I have ever had to endure was not being able to kiss him, hold his hand or assure him I’m there.

“The nature of my son’s murder feels 100 times worse because he was an innocent young man who went to Westbourne estate with no knowledge of the robbery that had taken place and what was going to happen to him.

“It kills me to think how scared Imani was when he saw the defendants appear with a gun and then shoot him.

Nathaniel Reece (Met Police)
Nathaniel Reece (Met Police)

“Imani will forever be missed, loved and remembered and our hearts will be forever broken until we are back with our precious Imani.”

The court heard that shortly after 12.50pm on July 4, 2020, Kyriacou was robbed by four unknown men on Carville Street, Finsbury Park. Kyriacou suffered head injuries and had his Rolex watch, cash and iPhone stolen. The suspects drove off in a black BMW.

Officers attended the scene and spoke to Kyriacou who was with his blue Range Rover. He said he believed the suspects had a knife and he did not know them, but he did not wish to speak further about it.

Following the robbery, arrangements were made for the defendants to meet at Hardy’s home address on Six Acres Estate in Islington, where Kyriacou was living at the time.

At the flat, the defendants located Kyriacou’s stolen property by using the ‘find my iPhone’ app.

Once they had the location, they drove to the area and encircled it. A loaded firearm was also collected en route.

The scene near where Imani was shot (Met Police)
The scene near where Imani was shot (Met Police)

Kyriacou and Reece were the last to arrive in the area shortly before 3.20pm. They got out of Kyriacou’s blue Range Rover on Faraday Close and went down an alleyway where a group of people, and the stolen property, were located.

Seconds later, Reece shot Imani multiple times on Roman Way, Islington. They then ran back to the Range Rover and the vehicles, which had brought people to the scene from the Six Acres Estate rendezvous, left the area as quickly as possible. Nicholson later collected the gun from Reece and disposed of it. It has not been found.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene and found Imani lying on the ground in a children’s playground about 20m from the scene of the shooting.

He was unconscious but breathing, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Imani was sadly pronounced dead shortly before 3.50pm, about half-an-hour minutes he had been shot.

A post-mortem examination later revealed he had four bullet wounds to his body.

Officers searched the area of the shooting and found 14 bullet casings as well as an iPhone, two Nokia mobile phones and a snapped SIM card. The phones and the SIM card belonged to Kyriacou and formed part of the property stolen during the earlier robbery.

A black BMW was also recovered by police at the scene, which was the same one used by the suspects in the earlier robbery.

However, detectives established that Imani was not involved in the robbery of Kyriacou.

Tragically, he had arrived at the location where the stolen property was located moments before Kyriacou and Reece appeared.

When Reece opened fire, Imani was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The court heard that while it was Reece who discharged the firearm and took Imani’s life, the other defendants were all jointly responsible for his death, because in their different ways they knowingly assisted and encouraged the commission of the offence.

Detectives proved the defendants’ involvement by piecing together CCTV, mobile phone data and ANPR and speaking to people who witnessed the shocking attack.

Kyriacou, Reece, Hardy and Dredge were all arrested in July 2020 shortly after the murder, while Nicholson was arrested in February 2021, before being charged with murder.

In addition to the murder conviction, Kyriacou was also sentenced to 10-and-a-half years’ for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, three-and-a-half years for conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, and three years nine months for possessing criminal property. All sentences to run concurrent to his life sentence.

Det Ch Insp John said: “We were determined to bring Imani’s killers to justice and my team worked tirelessly behind the scenes gathering overwhelming evidence to convict the five defendants. These men will now each serve a lengthy period behind bars for their cold and callous actions.

“There is never an excuse for violence, especially violence using an illegal firearm, and everyone in the Met remains committed to tackling violence in all its forms and removing dangerous weapons, and those who carry them, from the streets of London.”

Latest Stories

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Local author's Bobby Orr book part of Windsor Symphony Orchestra's new Christmas CD

    A Windsor, Ont. author has written three books in collaboration with hockey legend Bobby Orr. But her latest project also has her brushing up with the likes of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and former CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge. Kara Kootstra was contacted by the orchestra's music director Robert Franz about the project. He had lined up a Toronto composer to write a piece of music to accompany her book Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates as part of the symphony's Christmas CD. "

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Senators-Red Wings game postponed due to severe winter storm brewing in Ontario

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators' game Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed due to a severe winter storm forecast for much of Ontario. The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. ET. The Senators are scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. With Friday's game rescheduled, they will next play Tuesday against Boston at the Canadian Tire Centre. “While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and t

  • Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

    HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth strai

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.