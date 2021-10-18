Final hours: Shop holiday gift baskets for a huge discount at Harry & David

Stock up on Christmas treats and holiday gifts during this massive Harry & David sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to stock up on Christmas treats than now. Luckily, you can shop delicious (and Reviewed-approved!) Harry & David gifts today and snag deep discounts on best-selling snack-filled baskets and boxes.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Today, October 18, is the last day to shop customer-favorite gourmet gifts from Harry & David for as much as 30% off. The brand's TGIFall savings event includes markdowns on select full-price gifts—including plenty of baskets that feature the brand's famous pears.

When we tested Harry & David we loved the desserts and found the company's broad product selection to be perfect for gifting. The gourmet food gifts were the best we tried, so much so that we weren't let down by a single one we sampled.

Snag markdowns on sweet and savory treats at Harry & David.

Looking for stocking stuffers? Pick up a six-pack of Moose Munch Spring milk chocolate premium popcorn, down from $29.99 to just $19.99. The sweet and savory snack was one of the best Harry & David treats we've tried. "If you want to take your tastebuds on an adventure they'll never forget, buy Moose Munch," Reviewed Managing Editor Kate Tully Ellsworth said.

For a treat that's sure to make anyone smile, consider the deluxe classic pears, apples and cheese gift box. The best-selling package features six Royal Verano pears, four apples, a 6-ounce round of gouda cheese and 4-ounces of sharp white cheddar cheese. Normally ringing up for $59.99, you can take home the box right now for $44.99—a $15 markdown.

To get all the best sweet and savory gourmet food gifts at a discount, shop the Harry & David TGIFall sale while you still can!

Story continues

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Harry & David: Save big on holiday gifts and gourmet food baskets