Final hours to shop 150+ Cyber Monday toy deals on Nintendo, Melissa & Doug and more

Cyber Monday deals: The best toy deals you can shop right now

Still shopping for the best Cyber Monday toy deals? You're in luck, because there are still amazing deals to be had on everything the little one in your life wants. To save you time while you shop, we've combed through more than 100 of the best Cyber Monday toy deals that are still available.

You can still find popular toy deals, like the Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse and classic board games like Connect 4, on sale but things are move quickly. There are still plenty of opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon, Melissa & Doug, Walmart and The Disney Store, but when you see a great deal, snag it. With prices are fluctuating and potential shipping delays ahead, now is the time to buy

Here are the best Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop.

Featured toy deals

Lite Brite Classic deal: 58% off

Save almost 60% on Lite Brite during Cyber Monday.

There's a reason the Lite Brite is still a popular toy after all these years: it's fun, it's creative and it can occupy kids (and adults) of all ages. If that isn't reason enough to buy one, this Cyber Monday you can still score a classic Lite Brite for less than $10.

Lite Brite at Amazon for $8.39

Magna-Tiles deal: 25% off

Magna-Tiles are up to 25% off on Cyber Monday

Magna-Tiles are the perfect toy for the creatively-minded kid (or adult, for that matter). They have all the flexibility of Lego, but they pack flat, which makes them great for travel—and it's hard to understate how satisfying it is to hear them snap magnetically together. Now at 25% off following Cyber Monday, the Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set is the toy your kids will love. Or check out the rest of the Top 10 List.

Magna-Tiles at Amazon for $97.49

10 best Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop

Toy deals under $25

If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.

Get Cyber Monday deals on Kinetic Sand and Melissa & Doug.

Best board game deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Jenga and more

Put the screens down and have some fun with family board games, starting with classic like Sorry!, and keep the fun going with these other great deals on all types of board games.

Board games are perennial gift favorites this time of year. Save big with Cyber Monday sales.

Amazon toy deals

Save on Playmobil, Barbie and Nerf

Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf guns, Lego sets and more for less right now.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Amazon.

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

Walmart toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Walmart.

Shop toys at Walmart

Lego Toy deals

Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Mario sets and more

Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found—as low as $7 for a Lego Mario set.

Mario Lego Big Urchin Beach expansion set is on sale for Cyber Monday

Amazon Lego deals

Shop Legos at Amazon

Walmart Lego deals

Shop Legos at Walmart

Advanced Lego Sets on sale (lots of pieces!)

Melissa & Doug toy deals

Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

The best Cyber Monday Melissa & Doug toy deals.

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals on Squishmallows.

Kid-friendly video game deals

Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.

The best Cyber Monday deals on family-friendly video games.

Nintendo Switch

Want more Cyber Monday Switch deals? Check out our dedicated Nintendo Switch round up.

Playstation 5

Xbox One

shopDisney toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. Get free shipping on your order with code FREESHIP.

The best Cyber Monday shopDisney toy deals.

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us toy deals

Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Toys R Us.

The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target toy deals

Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys

Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

The best Cyber Monday toy deals at Target.

Shop toys at Target

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week, sometimes called Cyber Monday Week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. This year, we saw nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Although Black Friday 2022 is behind us, whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, you can still find a great deal on Amazon.

What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

There are tons of toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get 50% off the Amazon Kids Echo Dot (5th Gen), making it $30 at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters—taking the toy's price down from $41.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego, Barbie, Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

