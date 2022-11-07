The final hours before Election Day

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The countdown to Election Day is on. Sick of shots? A combo flu and COVID-19 vaccine is in the works. And don't miss the lunar eclipse tomorrow – but you'll have to get up early.

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. Tomorrow is Election Day – are you ready to cast your ballot? Ready or not, here's Monday's news.

But first, are possums dangerous? 🤔 They can be – but they're also good for your yard.

Midterms in the home stretch

With one day before the Nov. 8 election, both Democratic and Republican leaders portrayed confidence and optimism heading into the home stretch. President Joe Biden will stick close to home Monday, campaigning in Maryland for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. Former President Donald Trump returns to Ohio to rally support around Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Both were on the campaign trail over the weekend, spending time on both coasts to rally their party faithful and try to persuade any remaining undecided voters.

👉 Meanwhile: The Justice Department will deploy election monitors to 64 locations, key battleground states; top Putin ally appears to admit Russian interference in U.S. elections. Catch up on the latest.

Former President Bill Clinton speaks at a rally outside Las Vegas on behalf of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and other Democratic candidates during the 2022 midterm elections.
✍️ A word from the Editorial Board: Regardless of your political leanings, our democracy needs you to vote. Fulfilling your civic duty is a crucial part of how we preserve this beautiful and fragile democracy. It wasn't so long ago that many Americans were shut out of the democratic process. Democracy needs protecting. Your vote in this election will help.

'Vote. Her last word, if you will'

A message from beyond the grave? Sort of. In what may seem like an unusual place to include a get-out-the-vote message, obituaries across the country have included calls for Americans to fulfill their civic duty and vote in this year's midterms. Explicit references to specific campaigns have become more frequent over the past two decades, experts say. Some newspapers' content policies do not allow political statements in obituaries – even including a request to vote. But for some, including the word "vote" in their loved one's obituary is fulfilling their last wish. Keep reading.

An obituary for M. Kay Classon, 84, who died in Ottawa, Illinois.
👀 Looking for answers on how to vote or the top issues in the midterm elections for 2022? This guide is for you.

What everyone's talking about

Combo flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine?

As the holiday season draws near, more Americans may be sporting two Band-Aids after receiving both their flu shot and the new COVID-19 bivalent booster. But what if you could get one shot with both vaccines in it? Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, companies that have led the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, are working on just that. The companies say they're beginning trials to assess the safety, efficacy and dosage of their candidate vaccines, which combine four flu strains and two coronavirus strains. These combo vaccines could be available as early as next flu season, experts say. And hey, sounds like we could be saving a lot on those after-shot Band-Aids, too.

Vaccines sit at the ready at the Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lakewood.
White House, Kremlin reportedly have had talks aimed at easing tensions

A top Biden administration official has held secret talks with influential aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a push to ease the rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. According to the report, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan sought to head off further escalation of the war amid concerns that Russia might resort to nuclear weapons if its battlefield struggles continue. The Kremlin has walked back its nuclear rhetoric in recent days.

👉 More updates: Crucial battle for Kherson could be settled soon; Russia losing planes faster than it can replace them. Catch up on the latest from Ukraine.

A Ukrainian flag with messages of support for cities of eastern Ukraine hangs from a destroyed Russian tank displayed in downtown Kyiv on Nov. 7, 2022.
Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

An Election Day lunar show

Sick of politics? Couldn't blame you. There's an astronomical spectacle coming Tuesday morning that we can all enjoy – no matter who gets your vote. A total lunar eclipse will be visible across the country early Tuesday in the first Election Day total lunar eclipse in U.S. history, according to EarthSky.org. The next Election Day lunar eclipse won't occur for another 372 years, on Nov. 8, 2394. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, so the moon passes into the Earth's shadow. When the moon is within the Earth's shadow, or umbra, it turns an eerie reddish hue, called a blood moon. The eclipse will last nearly 90 minutes, but you'll have to get up early. Here's the best time to catch the show.

The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo.
A break from the news

