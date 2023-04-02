Final Four updates: UConn dominates Miami en route to national title game

Adama Sanogo and his UConn Huskies are headed to the national championship game after beating Miami on Saturday in the Final Four in Houston. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There continues to be no answer for UConn in this NCAA tournament.

The fourth-seeded Huskies ripped through yet another opponent, this time in a 72-59 Final Four win over No. 5 Miami on Saturday in Houston.

It's the fifth straight double-digit victory for UConn in the tournament and, much like the previous four, Saturday's game was never all that close.

UConn will play for its fifth national title on Monday against San Diego State, which knocked off Florida Atlantic on a buzzer-beating winner earlier in the day.

SDSU, like Miami, is playing in its first Final Four. It'll be a tall task for the first-timers to slow down the runaway train that is UConn basketball.

Adama Sanogo led the Huskies with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 13 points.