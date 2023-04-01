Final Four: South Carolina, Iowa locked into battle in 4th quarter; follow live updates from Dallas

The South Carolina Gamecocks huddle up during a break in play during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA women's tournament. They face Iowa in the Final Four on Friday. (Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

With star players and powerhouse programs, the women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The two semifinal games are Friday at the American Airlines Center. The nightcap features the last two National Player of the Year winners, an unbeaten team looking for its second straight title and a program in its first Final Four in 30 years. The hype is real as the matchup between No. 1 overall seed South Carolina (36-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa (30-6) is expected to break viewership records. The game tips off after the first game, approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Friday on ESPN. The winner will face LSU in the national championship game on Sunday.

For South Carolina, the undefeated Gamecocks have a “cheat code” in Kamilla Cardoso, who could be a problem for Iowa in the Final Four. Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley on South Carolina’s game plan.

For Iowa, the pressure is on Caitlin Clark as the spotlight grows, but the Hawkeyes have done as much as possible to support the budding star. Cassandra Negley on the teamwork that got Iowa here.

How to watch women's Final Four

Who: No. 1 overall seed South Carolina (36-0) vs. No. 2 Iowa (30-6)

When: 9:30 p.m. ET Friday

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ESPN

Broadcast crew: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter (reporters)

Follow South Carolina-Iowa updates at the Final Four