The pairings are set for the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four this weekend in Houston.

CBS will broadcast the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Monday.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston

5:09 p.m.: Florida Atlantic (35-3) vs. San Diego State (31-6).

Line: San Diego State, -2.0

7:49 p.m.: Miami (29-7) vs. Connecticut (29-8)

Line: Connecticut, -5.5

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Monday, April 3, at NRG Stadium, Houston