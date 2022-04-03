  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Final Four: Hot-shooting Kansas dominates Villanova to reach national title game

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW ORLEANS — Kansas is heading to the national title game.

The final No. 1 seed remaining in this men's NCAA Tournament, the Jayhawks looked the part in dominating No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four on Saturday for a 81-65 win before a sellout crowd of more than 70,000 at the Caesars Superdome.

Kansas will meet and North Carolina in the national championship on Monday (9:20 p.m. ET, TBS).

The Jayhawks (33-6) came out firing on all cylinders and put on an offensive clinic. They shot a blistering 13-for-24 from three-point range, including a 7-for-10 start from beyond the arc.

“We came out ready to play," coach Bill Self said. "I thought we played great offensively."

BREAKOUT STARS: UNC, Kansas, can thank NCAA transfer rule for delivering Brady Manek, Remy Martin

Kansas looked dominant from the tip, jumping out to a 10-0 lead off a a triple from Ochai Agbaji (21 points on the night), who got hot early with four first-half threes and then drilled a pair of dagger jumpers to put the game away in the second half.

"I just felt relaxed, but still confident and ready to attack the game," Agbaji said.

Villanova took a timeout midway through the first half after looking discombobulated after KU jumped out to a 26-11 lead off a David McCormack slam. The big man gave the Jayhawks a clear advantage against an undersized 'Nova squad, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.

“If we can play inside, it opens up for more shots and driving lanes," McCormack said. "That made it easy.”

Kansas forward David McCormack dunks against Villanova during the first half in a national semifinal at Caesars Superdome.
Kansas forward David McCormack dunks against Villanova during the first half in a national semifinal at Caesars Superdome.

The Wildcats (30-8) wouldn't go away and showed signs of life, cutting the deficit to 38-29 in the first half off a three-pointer by Collin Gillespie (17 points off five three-pointers), 'Nova's five-year senior point guard who kept them in striking distance with his playmaking in phases of the second half.

"We felt like we were right there," Gillespie said. "We were going to do whatever it took to battle back."

A Jermaine Samuels three-point play cut it to 64-58 with 6:10 remaining. The Wildcats had 13 three-pointers of their own to match KU on that front.

"We knew Villanova would make a run," Self said. "We held on and responded. With the exception of defending the arc, I just thought we played terrific."

In the end, Villanova just didn't have enough weapons to match Kansas' dynamic offense, with starter Justin Moore out with an Achilles injury.

"We were ready and we were good enough to win that game," coach Jay Wright said. "(Kansas) did a lot of things that made them win the game."

The Jayhawks didn't get the normal production it was used to from its bench, namely guard Remy Martin – KU's leading scorer in three NCAA Tournament games. But others stepped up and made clutch plays. Just as Villanova was inching back into the game, a Christian Braun three-pointer with 4:51 left sealed the victory.

Kansas is back in its first title game since 2012 when the Jayhawks lost to Kentucky. The program hasn't won a national championship since 2008 when it beat Memphis in overtime.

The matchup between Kansas and 'Nova was being tabbed as the "undercard," by Self, with a national semifinal matchup between archrival blue-bloods Duke and North Carolina hyped as one of the biggest college basketball games in history.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four: Kansas dominates Villanova to reach national title game

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Villanova-Kansas renew high-stakes history at Final Four

    Bill Self was wading through old video of Villanova this week, trying to scout a specific action that the Wildcats use on the offensive end of the floor, when the Hall of Fame Kansas coach did something he's avoided the past four years. The one where the Wildcats embarrassed Kansas on their march toward a third national championship. The college basketball powers have become regular NCAA Tournament dates over the years, and their latest their high-stakes showdown comes Saturday night, when they square off again in the national semifinals at the Superdome.

  • Villanova doomed by Kansas 3-pointers in Final Four loss

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Villanova needed Justin Moore on offense, to add another scoring threat and spread the floor against Kansas' swarming interior defense. The Wildcats could have used him on defense, to rotate out on the Jayhawks' shooters and help dig down into the post. For all the ways Moore could have helped, it might not have mattered the way Kansas dropped in 3s on Saturday night in the Big Easy.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve request to help fund world junior hockey bid

    City councils in Regina and Saskatoon have unanimously approved a request to put up $350,000 each should the cities win a joint bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships "I think it's amazing to see Saskatoon and Regina work together," said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, adding there may be more opportunities to collaborate on bringing major events to the province. "What we've seen in the last few days is the ability to really pull together and bring in

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f