Final Fantasy XIV free trial: Level cap, limitations, and included content

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the best MMORPGs around, but its long list of content updates, subscription model, and densely interconnected systems make it a tough sell for newcomers. No longer, though. Although FFXIV has always had a free trial, the previous version only allowed players to try the game for two weeks and level their character up to 35. The August 2020 patch 5.3 expanded the free trial, removing the time restrictions and upping the level cap while including more content.

To get you started in Square Enix’s landmark MMO, we’ve put together this guide on the Final Fantasy XIV free trial. From the level cap to restrictions to the included content, here’s everything you need to know before you start playing.

How to play the Final Fantasy XIV free trial

First things first, how to actually start with the Final Fantasy XIV free trial. We have steps for PC and PS4 for downloading the game, but once you’re ready to dive in, we recommend having our FFXIV beginner’s guide handy. Final Fantasy XIV is a big game with a lot of mechanics, so you can save yourself the hassle of learning through trial and error by using our guide.

Before getting to the steps, note that you’ll need a Square Enix account that hasn’t previously used the free trial (that includes any version of the free trial, not just the latest one). You’ll have a chance to sign up during the install process, and we recommend taking advantage of it even if you already have a Square Enix account. Trying to start with an old account can cause problems, even if you never registered for FFXIV.

PC/Steam

There are two versions of Final Fantasy XIV on PC: Steam and Square Enix. Both offer a free trial, but they’re not equal. As mentioned, you’ll need a Square Enix account that hasn’t taken advantage of the free trial across both versions. The difference: Signing up through Steam is a long process that doesn’t always work, while the Square Enix version is a little more straightforward. This is because you’ll need to use Square Enix’s launcher regardless of the platform you choose, and as most Steam players know, Steam doesn’t always play nicely with launchers.

Make sure you know which platform you want to stick with before signing up. Steam and the normal PC version don’t work together (see the last section for more details). Regardless of the platform you choose, follow these steps:

Download the free trial (Steam, Square Enix)

Create or log in to an account (we recommend creating a new account even if you have an existing one)

Start playing!

PS4

Setting up the game on PS4 is a lot simpler because you don’t have to deal with multiple versions. To get started on console, follow these steps:

Open the PlayStation Store

Search for “Final Fantasy XIV”

Select Final Fantasy XIV Online Free Trial (linked here)

Download the game

Create or log in to an account (again, we recommend creating a new one)

Start playing!

What’s included?

The Final Fantasy XIV free trial is surprisingly robust, allowing you to take on a huge part of the game with little to no restrictions (we’ll get to the specific limitations in a moment). As of patch 5.3, the free trial includes everything from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward for free. That includes the main quests for the base game and its first expansion, of course, but also a slew of side content.

You’ll find dungeons throughout the story, and although most of the raids are focused on players above level 60, you can still participate in 10 of the 23 currently available raids. It’s important to note that the trial includes all of Heavensward, too. That includes 94 quests on top of A Realm Reborn, as well as another 44 quests released after Heavensward launched, detailing the Dragonsong War.

