Final Fantasy 14's Patch 6.35 release date confirmed

Final Fantasy XIV is getting a new content update with patch 6.35 next week, adding a bunch of new things for players to do.

The latest update to Endwalker-post doesn't add anything to the Main Scenario Quest (MSQ), but it does feature a few new Hildibrand quests.

The supremely silly and often hilarious side missions focusing on the Gentleman Inspector are fan favourites for their ridiculous scenarios, and humorous takes on classic Final Fantasy characters. So far, the 'Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures' quests have brought over the PuPu from FFVIII. Could we get even more legacy characters, or at least more Gilgamesh/Greg?

The other big one is the Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos. This dungeon takes players into an underground research facility full of weird beasties and secrets of the ancient Allagan Empire.

The moon-dwelling rabbit race, the Loporrits, get their own Beast Tribe quests. You'll get to nab the Bunny Ears emote, and hopefully a lot of easy EXP for your second/third/17th job.

There are also some weapon and tool enhancement quests, just to give you even more to do.

Final Fantasy XIV was recently announced as one of the nominees at the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, and you can find the entire list of nominations for every category right here.

The critically acclaimed MMORPG has been releasing new expansions every two years since 2013, but it looks like we're not getting 7.0 this year. Still, the wider franchise is still going strong, with the next offline mainline series entry Final Fantasy XVI releasing in June and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releasing either later this year or early next year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PS5, PS4 and PC, with a free trial letting you play up to level 60 and the end of the Heavensward expansion.

