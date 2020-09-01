FINAL DEADLINE THIS MONTH: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Tufin Software Technologies Lt d. ("Tufin" or "the Company") (NYSE:TUFN) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about April 11, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 5, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tufin inflated its growth metrics and overstated its customer relationships. The Company's business in North America was deteriorating at the time of the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and Offering Documents were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Tufin, investors suffered damages.

