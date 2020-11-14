FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:TCMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 30, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tactile publicly touted a market potential of at least $4 billion for its medical devices while knowing the actual market potential was far lower. The Company engaged in illegal marketing schemes to boost sales growth. This scheme put the Company at risk of a Medicare audit. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tactile, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

