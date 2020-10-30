FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against HDFC Bank Limited ("HDFC Bank" or "the Company") (NYSE:HDB) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 31, 2019 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 2, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. HDFC Bank failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and internal controls on financial reporting. The Company engaged in improper lending practices in its vehicle financing business. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about HDFC Bank, investors suffered damages.

