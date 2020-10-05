On final day to sign up to vote, Florida’s online registration site crashes

On Monday, the last day in Florida to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, people trying to access RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov were greeted with error messages.

From a desktop computer, a server error appeared but worked after some persistent refreshing. On the mobile website, Floridians hit a “service unavailable” error message but were able to access at around 6:30 p.m.

The voter registration website, maintained by the Florida Department of State is marketed as the easiest way to register to vote in Florida, though voters can also visit Florida driver’s license offices, tax collectors’ offices that issue driver’s licenses or Florida identification cards or other various agencies that provide public assistance. People wanting to register could also print out an application form in English or Spanish at the Florida Division of Elections website and mail the form to their local Supervisor of Elections office.

A spokesman for the Department of State did not respond to questions about how long the site was down and what issues caused the crash. A similar issue cropped up in October 2018 on the last day to register ahead of the midterm election, which the Department of State attributed to a high rate of traffic on the site.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted Monday at around 6 p.m. that online voter registration is “online and working” and that voters should continue trying before the midnight deadline.

“Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register,” she tweeted. “We have increased capacity. You can register until midnight tonight. Thank you to those who immediately brought this to our attention.”

The reply came 30 minutes after Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted that the state’s website seemed to be “a little glitchy.”

By that time, though, Florida Democrats had already reacted on social media to the website being down, and accused the state of “voter suppression.”

“Every. Damn. Time. @FloridaGOP suppression machine is in full effect. The Florida voter registration deadline is today. The Florida online voter registration portal is down,” Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Juan Peñalosa wrote in a tweet. “They also did this on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay day.”

Christian Ziegler, vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida, said the Democratic Party “likes to make it seem like there’s some conspiracy out there” but that websites often go down. He added that there are plenty of other avenues for people to register to vote, like visiting a local elections supervisor’s office.

“They are just playing politics,” he said.

Thomas Kennedy, the Florida director of United We Dream, a national immigrant advocacy group, who has been critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis, also characterized the website’s temporary crash as “voter suppression.”

“On the day of Florida’s voter registration deadline, the state’s online registration portal is down,” Kennedy said.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state’s top elected Democrats, piled on the criticism of the DeSantis’ administration.

The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away, and the online voter registration website is broken.



This is unacceptable @GovRonDeSantis.



Fix it now.https://t.co/WNkfpkRp1i pic.twitter.com/0a8GbuSNy4







— Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) October 5, 2020

Terrie Rizzo, chair of the Florida Democrat Party, said in a statement that the site crash is the “latest attempt from Republican leaders in Florida to limit democracy.”

“The Florida voter registration website not working on the last day to register to vote in Florida is blatant voter suppression,” she said. “Fix the website, stop the suppression and let democracy work.”