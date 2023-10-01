The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup

Associated Press

In a year where golf seems to revolve around money, the Ryder Cup is not immune. The PGA Tour had 11 tournaments with at least $20 million in prize money — excluding the majors — as it tried to hold off the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The idea that players should be compensated to play in the Ryder Cup is nearly as old as the Americans' 30-year losing streak on European soil.