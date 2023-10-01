The final day in pictures as Europe win the Ryder Cup
Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale.
Europe regained the Ryder Cup on Sunday with a final score of 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone.
Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the finale.
All the latest action from the final day at Marco Simone.
Pictures emerged of McIlroy shouting and angrily pointing his finger at someone outside the clubhouse before being pulled away by Lowry.
Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were thrashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg on Saturday morning.
Koepka accused the Spaniard of displaying immature behaviour and pouting at the Ryder Cup.
McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline on the 18th green.
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
In a year where golf seems to revolve around money, the Ryder Cup is not immune. The PGA Tour had 11 tournaments with at least $20 million in prize money — excluding the majors — as it tried to hold off the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The idea that players should be compensated to play in the Ryder Cup is nearly as old as the Americans' 30-year losing streak on European soil.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the post-season. Toronto secured an American League playoff spot when the visiting Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 tonight. The Blue Jays dropped a 7-5 decision in 10 innings to Tampa Bay earlier in the day, but secured a wild-card berth with the Mariners' loss. Toronto will be on the road for a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday against either the Minnesota Twins or Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have already secured the first
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
Shaquille O'Neal is approximately 350 pounds. Zhang Weili, who fights in the UFC at 115 pounds, picked him right up off the ground.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays moved closer to securing a playoff berth Friday night with an 11-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman homered for the Blue Jays, who outhit the Rays 16-7. Bo Bichette had four hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. chipped in with three as Toronto (89-71) won for the ninth time in 13 games. Yandy Diaz was a bright spot for the Rays (97-63), who have already secured the first wild-card berth and No. 4 seed in the
Rodón let his emotions get the best of him during a miserable start.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Spire’s CEO declined to give financial details of its deal to purchase Kyle Busch Motorsports, which was reportedly worth $40 million.
Europe need four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches against the United States to regain the Ryder Cup after a scintillating Saturday in Rome.
MONTREAL — The Toronto Maple Leafs won their third consecutive NHL pre-season game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on the road Saturday night. Matthew Knies, Fraser Minten, and Nicholas Robertson all scored for Toronto, which won its second game against Montreal in as many nights. Kaiden Guhle was the lone goal scorer for Montreal. The Bell Centre fans were given an appetizer of what the Oct. 11 opener could look like, with all the physicality and animosity of a rivalry game presenting itsel
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he was proud of his team's performance against USC, but he's also still searching for his team's "true identity."
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals the tips he thinks could ensure victory in Week 4.