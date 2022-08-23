Final Day for Milton Hepatitis A Vaccine Clinic

Today is the last day for Milton residents to get their Hepatitis A vaccine. The effort comes after a food handler who worked at the Chopped Leaf at 840 Main St tested positive for the virus.

The Region warns all customers who visited the establishment between the periods of: July 30- August 5 and August 8 to August 14 that they may have been exposed. “We believe the risk of transmission is low, however as a precaution, exposed people should monitor for signs, and symptoms for 50 days,” Halton Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani said.

The disease is spread by putting something in your mouth that has been contaminated with the stool of a person that has the disease. The spread is possible for two weeks or more before they realize they are sick.

Common symptoms include the following:

A Hepatitis A vaccine given within 14 days of exposure may prevent spread. Those with two doses of hepatitis vaccine, do not require it.

The vaccine clinic is being held at: 180 Market Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. To learn more about Hepatitis A visit the Region’s website

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter