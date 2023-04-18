When is the final day to file taxes in 2023? Did the tax deadline get extended?

The clock is ticking: the last day to file your taxes is Tuesday.

If you haven't sent in your return yet, you're not alone.

The Internal Revenue Service reported that it received 90 million returns as of March 30. In total, the IRS said more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year "with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18 tax deadline."

If your return contains no errors or red flags, your refund should be delivered within 21 days if you file electronically and opt to have the money directly deposited in your bank account, the IRS said.

But if you're scrambling to finish your tax return by April 18, you should file an extension immediately before it's too late.

Federal tax deadline 2023

Taxes are due by April 18 since April 15 falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C., is April 17.

Q1 estimates taxes due

If you earn income that isn't subject to withholding taxes, you're typically required to make estimated tax payments to the IRS. You can do this on a quarterly basis or through one annualized estimate. The annualized estimate or the first quarter estimate is due on April 18 unless you live in an area where the IRS extended the deadline.

Quarterly tax due dates

Here are the other quarterly payment due dates for 2023:

Second payment: June 15.

Third payment: Sept. 15.

Fourth payment: Jan. 16, 2024.

Taxes are due for most people by April 18.

Deadline for filing income tax returns that have received extensions

If you request an extension, you'll have until October 16 to file your return. Importantly, that doesn't buy you more time to pay your taxes. You'll still have to pay any amount due to avoid penalties, but you'll have more time to complete your tax forms.

Arkansas tax deadline

If you live or own a business in an area of Arkansas that was impacted by last month's deadly tornadoes and severe storms, you'll have until July 31 to file your taxes.

Alabama tax extension

If you live in parts of Alabama affected by recent storms and natural disasters, you'll have until October 16 to file your federal individual and business taxes.

When is the California tax deadline?

If you live in parts of California affected by recent severe winter storms, flooding and other natural disasters you'll have until October 16 to file your federal individual and business taxes. The IRS initially postponed the deadline to May 15.

Georgia tax filing deadline 2023

If you live in an area of Georgia that was impacted by recent natural disasters, you'll have until October 16 to file your federal individual and business taxes. The IRS initially postponed the deadline to May 15.

Mississippi tax extension

The IRS extended the date taxes are due for people who live in certain parts of Mississippi affected by recent storms to July 31.

NY tax deadline

If you live or have a business in parts of New York that were impacted by the severe winter storm late last year, you'll have until May 15 to file your federal individual and business taxes.

Tennessee tax deadline extended

The IRS extended the deadline to July for parts of Tennessee impacted by recent storms.

When are 1099 taxes due?

If you're a freelancer, independent contractor, or earn income from other sources outside of a traditional job, you should have received a 1099 tax form by Feb. 15. The same applies to people who won at least $600 in prize money last year.

Entities that sent out 1099 tax forms were required to send to a copy to the IRS by March 31.

Deadline for employers to mail W-2s to employees

Your employer is required to have sent you a W-2 by Jan. 31.

