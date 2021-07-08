The final countdown: How to host the ultimate Euros party

(ES Composite)

The cocktails

If tinny lagers don’t quite do it, mix things up with great jugs of drink designed for sharing — you don’t want to miss a crucial moment being distracted by garnishes and syrups and all that faff. If sangria (red wine, hearty splash of brandy, dash of sugar, lots of fruit) isn’t quite the vibe, stay on the beer; a shandy (just add lemonade, up to half the jug’s worth) is the obvious thing to keep everyone drinking without it getting too blurry and feels fittingly English, but a Mexican michelada is more fun. Pre-match, wet the rims of glasses with salt, then for every four cocktails, put into a jug: the juice of six limes, a glug of tabasco, and four bottles of (ideally Mexican) lager — Corona feels apt.

What’s your tipple of choice? (Matt Writtle)

The drinking game

Our football may have its ups and downs but England’s drinking game will always be world-beating. Whether sipping or shotting, get the wheels greased by taking a drink every time one of the following occurs:

Any time Euros ’96 (one shot) or the ’66 World Cup (two shots) come up. Whenever a Harry Kane/Hurricane pun is made (ditto Keep Calm and Harry On). When the camera pans to children crying in the crowd. If Southgate’s waistcoat, or lack thereof, is mentioned, likewise his polka-dot tie. If Southgate “changing the culture of the England squad” is brought up. Should a commentator call the crowd “the 12th man” — two shots if they bring up “how much it means to have fans back after lockdown”. Sterling? From Wembley?! Who knew. Oh, all of us — drink if it’s mentioned. Likewise, when Declan Rice and Mason Mount’s childhood friendship is fondly recalled. Any reference to Kalvin Phillips as the “Yorkshire Pirlo”. Two shots if the chant gets going. Should Harry Maguire’s rather large forehead be mentioned, or his Man United song mentioning it starts up.

The nail art

When it comes to the finer details of supporting tonight’s game, OPI Nail Boss Emma Brock has some words of wisdom: “There’s no better way to show off your national pride than with custom nail art to represent the country you’re rooting for, but if your team loses, you’re stuck with a constant reminder”. A smarter Euro 2020 mani? Incorporate your nation’s colours within a design that could just be a fabulous manicure, “so even if your team loses, you’re still winning.”

Story continues

Nailed it (PA)

Get the England look:

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer in Unequivocally Crimson, £15.50

Kiko Cosmetics White French Manicure Pen, £6.29

The chat

The fine art of football blag is almost as beautiful as the game itself. In general, going generic is best: think “Did you see the state of it last time?”, “What would we do without it, eh?” and “Some ref, him”. Always dispute the offside. Swear blind VAR is ruining things. Only the brave give any more detail than that. Still, tonight is all in the positive, optimistic hope that maybe, just maybe, we’ll make our first Euros final ever. This is no time for British pessimism.

The playlist

As every good captain knows, banging beats are essential for squad morale. Whether you’re flying solo in headphones on the way to the pub, cranking up a portable speaker in the park or plugging in the sound system at home (apologies to the neighbours in advance), this is the only soundtrack you’ll need for your pre-game, half-time and post-match celebrations. So in the words of Gemma Collins, “Let’s crank the tunes up everyone.” Otherwise, get it going with all the match-fit classics: Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds is a given, but don’t forget Vindaloo by Fat Les and the other songs to lift the mood including Galvanise by The Chemical Brothers, Song 2 by Blur and This is England by The Clash.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinnner (PA)

The chants

It’s not surprising that this year’s official anthem We Are The People from Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge, hasn’t really taken off. Fans instead are sticking to variations on classics; whilst Three Lions never seems to fail in jubilant moments (or, in fact, ever), the more recently popular take on Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again always livens up a dull moment. If you are looking for something fresh, take a punt on Krept & Konan’s new release, Olé. “Hands in the air, we’re bringing it home” — we just can’t resist.

The merch

Yes, you’ve got this year’s official shirt and cap, but surely getting this far in the tournament merits an extra dusting of patriotism? Plus the stench of Beavertown ingrained in your T-shirt/ hair/trainers isn’t going anywhere soon…

(Art of Football)

It’s Coming Home Print, from £11.99

Because manifesting success is a lifestyle, duh.

(Farah)

Farah X Soccer Bible England Goodison T-shirt in White, £40

For a dash of nuance, look no further. Plus it could be stylish enough for everyday wear.

(Mundial)

Mundial Weird Euros Beer Mat Pack, £10

Concerned about spills on the mid-century modern coffee table? Et voila.

(Lovell Soccer)

England Pint Glass, £8

Please, no more drinking pints out of shoes, people.

The DIY street projector

(ES)

If the task of finding a table with a decent sized screen is proving impossible, focus on your set-up. Get your charm out and convince the neighbours to pool their pub money into a projector system for the street. The double-sided, mammoth Forest 200” screen (£1,295, forest-av.com) is the dream screen, but those on a tighter budget needn’t worry because the 120 inch, foldable Vamvo projector outdoor screen is an absolute steal (£129.99, amazon.co.uk). There are plenty of tip-top projectors out there, but who wouldn’t want to see Grealish’s curtains in HD? Try the Optoma HD145X-HD (£469.99, ryman.co.uk) for crystal-clear matches and be sure the great British summertime doesn’t rain on your parade with a pop-up gazebo — England flag gazebos are sold out but second best is a 3m x 3m green number from Charles Bentley.

The commentators

The commentators (BBC / Nick Eagle)

Gary Lineker is a mine of information, opinion and the occasional sage piece of wisdom. “Pace yourself today, kick off is not until 8 o’clock *beer emoji*”, he tweeted on Saturday —obviously everyone ignored him. Gary Neville has also drawn applause on the platform for his recent clap-back at Priti Patel and other pithy putdowns. If Instagram’s more your bag, give Jermaine Jenas a follow for his pitch-side pics and suave get-ups. Chelsea Women’s coach Emma Hayes has been the standout star of the tournament and has been added to the ITV coverage of tonight’s game.

The after-party

Party on (Getty Images)

If you really want a party, you have to think creatively. Stick to the great outdoors for maximum capacity and opt for venues with shelter for protection from the elements. Croydon Box Park has made itself a name for being a reliably rowdy spot to stick around in, whilst Costa del Tottenham has both the space and resources to make for a mean after-party. For central venues, try the Piano Works for a nine-screen extravaganza where the fizz (or lager) is free-flowing. Alternatively, you can always keep to the confines of your own back garden — if you’re as lucky as one group of England fans last week, Stormzy might just swing by to join in.

What to do the next morning… if we win

Celebrations if we win (AP)

Call in sick to work. Start your day with a Bloody Mary/Mimosa/can of Carling (delete as appropriate). Watch a highlights reel of the match before confirming your Sunday final plans and buying every piece of England merch you can get your hands on at your local market. Summon your friends to your local pub and strategise on Southgate’s next move, the starting line-up for Sunday and how you can possibly infiltrate the ticketing system for Wembley.

What to do the next morning… if we don’t

Commiserations if we don’t (AP)

Call in sick to work. Start your day screaming into your pillow/sobbing on the phone to your mum/staring at a blank wall (delete as appropriate). Spend the rest of the day softly singing “Football’s coming home” whilst you stroke a picture of Harry Kane’s face. Summon your friends to your local pub and drown your sorrows — there’s always next time.