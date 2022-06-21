New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 13G, 13H, 13J, 22H and 32H are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
ISIN
Series
Currency
Coupon
Maturity
IT/RF*
DK0009538811
13H
DKK
1.00%
01.01.2033
RF
DK0009539033
13H
EUR
1.00%
01.01.2028
RF
DK0009537763
13H
EUR
1.00%
01.01.2024
IT
DK0009537847
13J
DKK
1.00%
01.01.2033
RF
DK0009537920
13G
DKK
1.00%
01.04.2028
RF
ISIN
Series
Currency
Bond type
Maturity
IT/RF*
DK0009538068
32H
DKK
Cita6 + interest rate spread
01.07.2026
RF
DK0009538142
32H
DKK
Cita6 + 45 bp.
01.01.2026
RF
DK0009538225
32H
DKK
Cibor3 + 15 bp.
01.10.2025
RF
DK0009538308
32H
DKK
Cibor6 + interest rate spread
01.07.2025
RF
DK0009538498
32H
DKK
Cibor6 + interest rate spread
01.07.2025
RF
DK0009538571
22H
EUR
Euribor3 + interest rate spread
01.01.2028
RF
DK0009538654
32H
EUR
Euribor3 + interest rate spread
01.04.2025
RF
* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).
ISIN
Series
Currency
Coupon
Loan repayment profile
Maturity
DK0009539116
01E
DKK
5.00%
Annuity
01.10.2053
DK0009539389
01E
DKK
5.00%
Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period)
01.10.2053
DK0009539462
01E
DKK
5.00%
Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period)
01.10.2053
DK0009539546
01E
DKK
4.00%
Annuity
01.10.2043
DK0009539629
01E
DKK
3.00%
Annuity
01.10.2033
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
