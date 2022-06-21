Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 13G, 13H, 13J, 22H and 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009538811 13H DKK 1.00% 01.01.2033 RF DK0009539033 13H EUR 1.00% 01.01.2028 RF DK0009537763 13H EUR 1.00% 01.01.2024 IT DK0009537847 13J DKK 1.00% 01.01.2033 RF DK0009537920 13G DKK 1.00% 01.04.2028 RF





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009538068 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2026 RF DK0009538142 32H DKK Cita6 + 45 bp. 01.01.2026 RF DK0009538225 32H DKK Cibor3 + 15 bp. 01.10.2025 RF DK0009538308 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01.07.2025 RF DK0009538498 32H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread

(konvertérbar) 01.07.2025 RF DK0009538571 22H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread

(konvertérbar) 01.01.2028 RF DK0009538654 32H EUR Euribor3 + interest rate spread 01.04.2025 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009539116 01E DKK 5.00% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009539389 01E DKK 5.00% Hybrid (up to 10 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009539462 01E DKK 5.00% Hybrid (up to 30 year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009539546 01E DKK 4.00% Annuity 01.10.2043 DK0009539629 01E DKK 3.00% Annuity 01.10.2033

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment



