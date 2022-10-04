Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with subsequent amendment, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity DK0009540122 E (SDO) DKK 6.00% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009540478 E (SDO) DKK 6.00% Hybrid (up to 10 years interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009540551 E (SDO) DKK 5.00% Annuity 01.10.2043 DK0009540635 I (RO) DKK 6.00% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009540718 E (SDO) DKK 7.00% Hybrid (up to 10 years interest-only period) 01.10.2053

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment



