Final Allen mall shooting victim discharged from Medical City McKinney

The last of eight victims from the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets was discharged from a hospital, Medical City Healthcare officials announced in a news release on Friday.

About seven weeks after the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, the last patient still hospitalized was discharged from Medical City McKinney.

“At the patient’s request, there was no celebration, but there were plenty of hugs and tears shared between the staff, the patient and their family,” said Medical City Healthcare officials in the news release.

“It is said that darkness is the absence of light. In the dark events that occurred in Allen, Texas, I am proud that our Medical City Healthcare colleagues along with first responders were able to be a light to so many of the victims and families affected by this horrific tragedy,” said Allen Harrison, president of Medical City Healthcare. “Our collective hope for all of those affected is for physical and emotional healing.”

Medical City Healthcare trauma facilities received eight patients from the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6.

One patient was taken directly from the scene to Medical City Plano. Five patients were treated at Medical City McKinney, a Level 2 Trauma Center. A pediatric patient was transferred from Medical City McKinney to Medical City Children’s Hospital.

All patients have been released from inpatient hospital care, according to Medical City Healthcare officials.