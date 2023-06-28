'Final act of Putin's reign': Details of Russian coup emerging. Live updates.

As details of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's ambitious coup attempt were emerging Wednesday, experts agreed his ill-fated march toward Moscow stands as the greatest challenge yet to almost a quarter century of President Vladimir Putin's rule.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed Western officials, reported Wednesday that Prigozhin had planned to seize high-ranking Russian military leaders, but that he was forced to accelerate his plans after the country’s domestic intelligence agency became aware of the plot. The "premature launch" of the insurrection may have led to its demise, the Journal said.

Mary Kate Schneider, director of global studies at Loyola University Maryland, told USA TODAY that even in failure Prigozhin's coup attempt constitutes the single greatest challenge to Putin's authority in his 23-year reign. Prigozhin revealed "fissures in Putin's armor" that can be exploited by other challengers, she said. And Prigozhin's warm reception during his brief march could encourage those dissenters.

"It doesn't matter that Prigozhin and his soldiers did not reach Moscow, and in the long run it doesn't even matter why he stopped short of Moscow," Schneider said. "What matters is that Putin blinked."

Zev Faintuch, senior intelligence analyst at Global Guardian − an international security firm with boots on the ground in Ukraine − said Putin's "monopoly on violence in Russia is over." Putin's power, Faintuch said, was derived from his ability to control the "underbosses" of Russia.

"What is clear is that we are now witnessing the final act of Putin's reign, and possibly even that of the modern Russian state," Faintuch told USA TODAY. "We’ve all seen gangster movies when the don shows weakness, and we all know what happens next. That said, it is still far too soon to predict Putin's imminent fall."

Developments:

∙ Ukrainian forces advanced almost a mile in various sectors of the front line Tuesday, Ukrainian Eastern Command spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi said. Ukrainian authorities claim they have taken back more than half the land seized by Russia in the early months of the war.

∙ Lithuania will send 10 more armored vehicles to Ukraine, bringing the total to 72, Lithuania's Defense Minister Avrydas Anusauskas announced.

Rescuers and volunteers carry a rescued woman from the rubble after Russian missile strike hit a restaurant and several houses in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, on June 27, 2023.

Death toll reaches 10 in Russian missile attack on restaurant

The death toll rose to 10 Wednesday from a Russian missile attack that wounded at least 61 other people in a crowded restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, authorities said. The dead included 14-year-old sisters, the city council said on Telegram. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia "brutally attacked Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles." The Soviet-made missiles were designed for anti-aircraft defense but have been repurposed by the Russian military to attack land targets in Ukraine.

“Each such manifestation of terror proves over and over again to us and the whole world that Russia deserves only one thing as a result of everything it has done — defeat and a tribunal, fair and legal trials against all Russian murderers and terrorists," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation.

The village of Bilenke, just northeast of Kramatorsk, also came under an S-300 attack on June 27, the Prosecutor General’s office said. Five people were injured in the strike.

Soviet-made S-300 missile systems, originally designed for air defense, have been repurposed by Russia to attack land targets in Ukraine.

