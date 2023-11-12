Fin Smith demonstrates England credentials by bamboozling Exeter’s defence

Fin Smith was at the heart of everything for the home team - Getty Images/David Rogers

Northampton Saints 34 Exeter Chiefs 19

As the most talented fly-half of the next generation of English players, Fin Smith’s skill-set has never been in question. What he demonstrated at Franklin’s Gardens in front of the watching England head coach Steve Borthwick is that he has the bravery to back up the bravado.

Never was this more apparent than when he took a boot clean in the face from Exeter replacement scrum-half Niall Armstrong, who stuck his leg out as he claimed a high ball. Smith was down on the floor for a considerable period, taking treatment from the physios, and by the time he recovered he saw Armstrong become the first player to be sent off in the Premiership this season.

It was a harsh decision by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys as Armstrong was falling backwards but the officials judged that his body was in an unnatural position when contact was made. At least the decision did not affect the result, coming in the 67th minute with Northampton already leading 27-12, thanks in large part to Smith’s daring do against Exeter’s ferocious line speed.

Despite the contact made to Smith's face, he played the remainder of the match - Getty Images/David Rogers

Like a matador, the baby-faced Smith relied upon an array of sleights and feints to discombobulate Exeter’s defence, by changing the point of attack by kicking in behind their first wave of defenders even if it meant absorbing some hefty hits. He also kicked 14 points from the tee, mainly from uncomfortably wide angles in the driving rain. With the effect of Armstrong’s studs, Smith finished the match with a bloodied nose and a fat lip, but with the satisfaction of a complete performance at fly-half. His only blemish was a kick to the corner that broke several panels of the big screen.

“He has got a few scratches but he seems OK,” Phil Dowson, Northampton’s director of rugby, said. “He’s having a beer so he seems alright. He is tough. When we were looking at recruiting a 10 that was one of the things that Sam Vesty (the head coach) said is that he is also tough. We watched him make a shot on Teimana Harrison here off the back of a scrum. Teimana is a good carrier and Fin chopped so we were like he can defend too. I often forget that he is 21. I think he is maturing and the more he plays the better he gets in the position of responsibility that he plays in.”

Owen Farrell and George Ford are not going anywhere in the short term as England’s primary playmakers. Yet this type of performance from Smith, where he showcased the game management that Borthwick prizes far more than the fancy flicks and offloads, means that Marcus Smith may not be the automatic long-term successor to the No 10 mantle.

Fin Smith's kicking has been on point today 👏#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/oCaoN9QPZN — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) November 12, 2023

The 21-year-old created the opening try as the enterprising Tom Seabrook was just felled by Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the left-hand side. As Northampton swung the play back towards the other flank, Joe Hawkins bit hard on Smith who had just a split-second to get his grubber away that was grounded by Tommy Freeman.

Exeter spent most of the first half chasing shadows, mainly created by Smith, and were frequently caught offside. Smith kicked one penalty and then sent another to the corner where Curtis Langdon finished at the back of a maul to make it 17-0. For this young Exeter team, which had started the season so brightly, it proved to be a painful lesson.

Baxter: ‘Young players will make mistakes’

“Our individual errors killed us and Northampton didn’t make those,” Rob Baxter, the Exeter director of rugby, said. “Our young players are five games into their Premiership career and this is where you learn in Northampton on a wet Sunday afternoon. I have to keep reminding people at the club that these young players are going to make mistakes. Eventually they’ll thrive in these environments and it will bring the best out of them. That’s what I have got to keep encouraging that next time we play away from home I need them to be cool and a bit cocky.”

Exeter may have completely overhauled their squad but their DNA remains largely the same and all three of their tries, scored by Jacques Vermeulen, Scott Sio and Ethan Roots all coming from short-range pick and goes. The pick of the scores belonged to England scrum-half Alex Mitchell as Saints pounced on turnover ball. Second-row Alex Coles burst through one tackle and offload to Sam Matavesi, who combined with Freeman to put Mitchell, rather than the nonplussed Courtney Lawes, over.

With nine minutes to go, Saints sealed the bonus-point score that keeps them firmly in the mix of the early play-off picture through captain Fraser Dingwall after replacement scrum-half Tom James burst off the back of a five-metre scrum.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0, Freeman try; 7-0 Smith con; 10-0, Smith pen; 15-0, Langdon try; 17-0, Smith con; 17-5, Vermeulen try; 20-5, Smith pen; 25-5, Mitchell try; 27-5, Smith con; 27-10, Sio try; 27-12, Slade con; 32-12, Dingwall try; 34-12, Smith con; 34-17, Roots try; 34-19, Slade con.

Northampton: G Hendy; T Freeman, F Dingwall, R Hutchinson (T Litchfield, 60) , T Seabrook (O Sleightholme, 74); F Smith, A Mitchell (T James, 62); A Waller (E Waller, 52), C Langdon (S Matavesi, 52), P Hill (T Davison, 52), A Moon, C Munga (A Coles, 52), C Lawes (T Pearson, 65), A Scott-Young, S Graham (C Munga, 79)

Exeter Chiefs: T Wyatt; I Feyi-Waboso, H Slade, J Hawkins (T Hendrickson, 69), B Hammersley (W Haydon-Wood, 59); H Skinner, T Cairns (N Armstong, 58); N Abuladze (S Sio, 49), D Frost (J Yeandle, 49), J Iosefa-Scott (E Painter, 49), D Jenkins, L Pearson (R Tuima, 62), E Roots, J Vermeulen, R Vintcent (A Davis, 58)

Red card: Armstrong, 69

Attendance: 12,698

Referee: C Maxwell-Keys

