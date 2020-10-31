‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘Next’ Canceled After Single Seasons at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Neither “Filthy Rich” nor “Next” will be getting second seasons at Fox.

The network has decided to cancel both series after only a single season, Variety has learned exclusively. Sources say that rising production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic played a significant part in the decision. Fox will air the remaining episodes of both shows.

“Filthy Rich” and “Next” failed to draw strong enough audience responses to merit a second outing, with “Filthy Rich” averaging only 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, and “Next” drawing only 2.8 million viewers per episode and the same rating in delayed. News of the dual cancelation comes only five episodes into the run of “Filthy Rich,” and after only two episodes of “Next” have seen air on the network.

“Filthy Rich” centers around the aftermath of a plane crash which kills the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. After his death, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

It stars Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin.

“Next” is a thriller grounded in the latest A.I. research, featuring a brilliant but paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her team to stop the world’s first artificial intelligence crisis: the emergence of a rogue AI with the ability to continuously improve itself.

John Slattery stars alongside Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Gerardo Celasco, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Evan Whitten, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Jason Butler.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.