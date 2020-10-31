‘Filthy Rich’ & ‘NeXt’ Canceled At Fox

Filthy Rich and NeXt are both ending after one season on Fox, Deadline has confirmed.

The network will not renew either series for a second season, although both shows will see out their current runs. Low ratings – both shows are averaging a 0.5/3 in the 18-49 demo – and uncertainty are behind the cancellation of the series, which were both originally intended for summer runs.

NeXt has aired three episodes of its ten episode order, while Filthy Rich has aired five episodes of its ten-episode run.

Created by Tate Taylor, Filthy Rich stars Sex and the City alumna Cattrall as Margaret Monreaux, the matriarch of a mega-rich Southern family famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. After her husband dies in a plane crash, Margaret and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will — threatening their family name and fortune. Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Olivia Macklin co-star along with Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar.

Filthy Rich writer-director Taylor executive produces the series from 20th Century Fox Television, Imagine Television and Fox Entertainment alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, John Norris and showrunner Abe Sylvia. Cattrall is a producer.

Meanwhile, NeXt is a John Slattery-fronted AI thriller that comes from creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24: Legacy) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us).

A fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand.

Mad Men alum Slattery stars as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent, played by The First’s Fernanda Andrade, to fight a villain.

The series also stars Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark), Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aaron Moten (Mozart in the Jungle), Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away with Murder), Elizabeth Cappuccino (Jessica Jones) and Evan Whitten (The Resident).

20th Century Fox Television is the studio.

