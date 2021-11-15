Filo and figs are a perfect match in this dessert

(PA)

Filo croustades of figs, almonds and clotted cream

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Plain flour, for dusting

8 sheets of filo pastry

80g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

80g caster sugar

75g flaked almonds, toasted

4 tbsp clotted cream

4 ripe figs, stems trimmed and crossed to press open

2 tbsp honey

To serve:

200g clotted cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 170C (150C fan)/325F/gas 3 and grease four 10 centimetre tart tins, one and a half centimetres deep.

2. On a lightly floured surface, cut out 12×12 centimetre squares from the filo pastry. From the remaining pastry, cut out eight discs, using a five centimetre round cutter.

3. Brush one filo disc with melted butter on one side and place it butter-side down into a tart tin. Lightly brush three of the filo squares on both sides with melted butter, then cut them in half into triangles. Arrange the triangles evenly on the disc like petals, then seal them with another filo disc on top (this will ensure light, flaky and crisp croustades). Repeat to assemble the remaining three tart shells.

4. Bake the tarts for eight to 10 minutes until crisp and golden, then carefully place them on a wire rack to cool. Remove from the tins once cool.

5. Put the sugar in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat; do not stir but carefully swirl in the pan until the sugar is brown and caramelised. This should take about three to four minutes. Toss in the almonds to coat them.

6. Place a dollop of clotted cream into each filo shell, add a fig, top with a scattering of caramelised almonds and drizzle with honey. Serve topped with a dollop of clotted cream.

‘BUTTER: Comforting, Delicious, Versatile, Over 130 Recipes Celebrating Butter’ by James Martin (published by Quadrille, £22; photography by John Carey), available now.

Read More

Five comforting dinners to try now it’s cold AF

The woman behind London’s burgeoning BAO empire

James Martin really, really loves butter – and wants you to love it too

Buttermilk is the key ingredient in this crispy chicken recipe

Pimp your toast with this roasted crab, lime and chilli butter

Fhior, Edinburgh: A restaurant that shows you the true power of food