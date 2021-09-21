FilmSharks Inks Korea Deals On Fantasia Pic ‘Ghosting Gloria’ & Mexican Box Office Hit ‘Come Play With Me’ – San Sebastian

EXCLUSIVE: Guido Rud’s Argentina and Spain-based sales outfit FilmSharks has scored a pair of deals on its slate with Korea buyers.

Ghosting Gloria, the spooky Spanish-language comedy that debuted at Fantasia last month, has been picked up by Bluelable Pictures, a new Korean indie distributor founded by leading PR and marketing agency INNO. The company acquires six-to-seven films for Korea annually, and last year made a deal for four Celine Sciamma movies after the success of Portrait Of A Lady On Fire in the territory.

Rud also told Deadline he is in talks for remake deals on the Uruguayan production for Korea, the U.S. and Mexico, while a Spanish remake agreement is set to be signed.

Separately, Korean buyer Laon-i Distribution has locked up rights for Mexican box office hit Come Play With Me. The supernatural horror, produced by Mexico’s largest TV and media group Televisa’s theatrical production and distribution arm Videocine and Lemon films, is the biggest local hit in the territory for this year to date.

Finally, FilmSharks has also closed a deal with HBO Europe for Eastern Europe digital rights on Charlotte starring Angela Molina.

