The films still coming out in 2020 once cinemas reopen

Wonder Woman 1984, TENET, Black Widow.

As lockdown restrictions begin to be eased around the UK and Ireland, cinema chains are preparing to reopen in July.

Cineworld, Vue, Odeon and Showcase have all signalled their intention to reopen in line with the government’s guidelines.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: “Cineworld currently anticipates that Government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July. Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.”

“Cineworld has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.”

Odeon said: "These new protocols are being introduced to reassure our guests and ensure that they can enjoy the cinema experience in the safest and most controlled environment.

"We will be ready to welcome guests back from early July, but the reopening of our cinemas will be dependent on having a strong line-up of films in place for our guests to enjoy. Currently this begins with TENET and Mulan."

But what else can you expect to see filling up the multiplexes when cinemas reopen next month? Here’s the current blockbuster release schedule, which is subject to change.

Coming to cinemas in July

TENET - 17 July

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Mulan - 24 July

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Story continues

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run - 31 July

SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event.

Coming to cinemas in August

The Secret Garden - 14 August

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx, Genius), a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Colin Firth) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst – Genius), who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever.

Wonder Woman 1984 - 14 August

GAL GADOT as Wonder Woman in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (© 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

Bill & Ted Face The Music - 21 August

Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face The Music (WB)

Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The New Mutants - 28 August

L-R: Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Maisie Williams in a still from The New Mutants.(Twentieth Century Studios)

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Coming to cinemas in September

A Quiet Place Part II - 4 September

Blithe Spirit - 4 September

Dream Horse - 4 September

The Beatles: Get Back - 4 September

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - 11 September

The King’s Man - 16 September

Candyman - 25 September

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 25 September

Coming to cinemas in October

Connected - 9 October

Death On The Nile - 9 October

Halloween Kills - 16 October

The French Dispatch - 16 October

The Witches - 16 October

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - 21 October

Snake Eyes - 23 October

Black Widow - 28 October

Coming to cinemas in November

No Time To Die - 12 November

Godzilla Vs Kong - 20 November

Soul - 20 November

Coming to cinemas in December

Free Guy - 11 December

Peter Rabbit 2 - 11 December

Coming 2 America - 18 December

Dune - 18 December

West Side Story - 18 December

Top Gun: Maverick - 23 December

Tom & Jerry - 25 December