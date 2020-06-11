Films Boutique Acquires Cannes 2020 Title ‘The Death of Cinema And My Father Too’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Berlin-based Films Boutique (“There is No Evil”) has acquired world sales to Dani Rosenberg’s feature debut “The Death of Cinema And My Father Too,” which is part of the Cannes 2020 Official Selection.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The Death of Cinema And My Father Too,” set to have its market premiere in the Cannes Virtual Market, was described by the festival’s artistic director Thierry Fremaux as a “strong take” and “somewhere between a creative documentary and fiction film.”

More from Variety

Penned by Rosenberg and Itay Kohay, the movie tells the story of Yoel, who hears about an imminent Iranian military attack on Tel Aviv and sets off to escape with his family to a safe haven in Jerusalem. His son Assaf, who is a filmmaker and about to become a father himself, wants to give Yoel one last lead role in his movie by weaving the fictional world into bittersweet reality.

“Working on this film felt like sewing and stitching a red satin fabric, an intricate handmade piece of art, which is thoughtful and delicate at the same time,” said Stav Meron, who produced the film with Rosenberg through their banner Pardes Films, and with Carol Polakoff.

“The greatest challenge we faced, was to remain loyal to the work itself and the story, while searching for a unique and uncompromising cinematic language,” added Meron.

The movie is produced by Pardes Films and is co-produced by the French outfit Tu Vas Voir, whose credits include Walter Salles’ “The Motorcycle Diaries” and Jayro Bustamante’s “Ixcanul.”

“Dani Rosenberg is a rare talent who can mix an original fictional story with documentary elements from his own life and mash it all together into an entertaining, touching and innovative film full of life and humor,” said Gabor Greiner, COO of Films Boutique.

Story continues

A promising up-and-coming filmmaker, Rosenberg graduated from the Sam Spiegel Film School and created the series “Milk & Honey” for the Israeli channel Yes in 2015. His several short films have been critically-acclaimed, notably “Susya” which played at the Berlinale, Hot Docs and IDFA; “Don Quixote in Jerusalem” which won a Special Mention at the Berlinale; and “Fence” which played at the Cinefondation in Cannes.

Founded by Jean-Christophe Simon, Films Boutique’s current roster includes politically-engaged and acclaimed movies such as Mohammad Rasoulof’s “There is No Evil,” winner of this year’s Berlin’s Golden Bear. The outfit is also handling Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan,” which world premiered in Berlin.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.