5 Films That Capture Bombay In All Its Stunning Contradictions

Bombay has served as a muse to several filmmakers. From Guru Dutt to Shyam Benegal to Saeed Mirza, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar, the city’s frantic energy and its visual intrigue has often found itself as a subject for cinematic exploration.

While many films have used it as a subject itself (Bombay, Salaam Bombay, Black Friday, Mumbai Meri Jaan), there are some films that have utilised the city as a subtext. A backdrop that’s not just incidental but weaved into the narrative, a character in the story the filmmaker is telling.

For instance, Student of the Year could be set anywhere without its narrative being affected much, but Wake Up Sid is a hyper-specific Mumbai story where characters and spaces interact to contextualise their own realities.

In that spirit, here are 4 movies that utilise Bombay as a narrative device, capturing its much-abused spirit in all its complexity and contradictions without falling into the trap of schmaltzy glorification.

1. ‘Chhoti Si Baat’ - Basu Chatterjee - 1976 (Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Much before the State deluded its citizens with dreams of transforming Mumbai into Shanghai, Bombay resembled a sleepy suburb in search of a city. Going by the visuals cues provided by ’70s Hindi cinema, Bombay at the time was still coming of age, its roads not yet riddled with potholes and flyovers. The red double-decker stood imposingly tall, snaking around sparse streets yet to be clogged by the indulgences of a post-liberalisation economy.

Basu Chatterjee’s Chhoti Si Baat is a quiet romance that mirrors this simplicity. Amol Palekar’s Arun Pradeep is shy and reticent, a manifestation of the city itself, pining for Vidya Sinha’s Prabha Narayan, who works in the same office complex as he does. On the other hand, there’s Asrani’s Nagesh Shastri, a flamboyant and over-eager character who rides a car and who belongs to the other end of the confidence spectrum. Asrani’s character is a precursor of the times to come and what the city will eventually turn into: consumerist, self-indulgent, more about projection than authenticity.

From plans to have chai at Gaylords to walks around Fountain to dates at the iconic, now defunct Sarovar cafe inside the Jehangir Art Gallery, Chhoti Si Baat evokes a gentle, restrained picture of pre-congestion Bombay, where life, like the city, seemed much easier to navigate.

2. ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’- Saeed Akhtar Mirza - 1980 (YouTube)

There was a time, not very long ago, when the struggles of the working class were reflected in Hindi cinema, a concern that has all but vanished from our mainstream visual vocabulary.

In Albert Pinto, a film featuring the formidable trio of Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, Shah played a car mechanic who is from a religious minority, the Catholic community. His political positions are confused and he often rages at the city’s mill workers who frequently go on strike to protest.

Things are complicated by the fact that his father, played by Arvind Deshpande, is a mill worker himself.

Through the lens of Albert Pinto, Mirza captures the city’s changing social and economic fabric and the human cost that it came with. The film is a fascinating character study: of Pinto’s political awakening and his anger finding a more specific outlet. From ranting on about how he doesn’t believe or participate in ‘strikes’ to acknowledging structural issues that make them necessary, it’s a holistically-written character, played with swag by Shah.

Throughout the narrative, Mirza’s cinematic gaze empathises with those at the receiving end of oppression while making a sharp comment on the politcal-corporate nexus that doesn’t care about worker’s rights, dignity or life.

Shot largely on-location, it’s a movie that looks at Bombay with a quiet intimacy rarely seen on film these days.

3. ‘Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na’ - Abbas Tyrewala - 2008 (Netflix)

Despite Hindi cinema using the college backdrop to spin tales of youthful romances, the perfect college caper that gets the context right, had eluded Bollywood since perhaps Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. This isn’t to say campus films weren’t made or didn’t work well.

In fact, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Ishq Vishq, both films set against the college backdrop, did well commercially, and yet, they had an element of superficiality alienated from the quintessential college experiences.

Story continues