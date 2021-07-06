Filmmaker Priyadarshan Reacts to Mohanlal's Throwback Pic

CBC

Montreal hockey fans celebrated Monday with cries and cheers of uninhibited joy after Josh Anderson scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Habs to a 3-2 victory in Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "We needed a victory at home to pump up the entire Habs nation and now we're going to Tampa and we're going to come back," said Habs fan Balraj Jutla after the win, as he and hundreds of others celebrated in the streets outside the Bell Centre. Fans had also packed the area around