Filmmaker And Journalist Brent Renaud Killed While Covering War In Ukraine
Documentary filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed when Russian troops opened fire while he was covering the war in Ukraine, authorities said on Sunday.
The head of Kyiv’s regional police force, Andriy Nebytov, also said that another journalist was injured.
Renaud had done work for The New York Times, but was not on assignment for the media outlet at the time he was killed.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death,” a Times spokeswoman said. “Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.”
More to come.
