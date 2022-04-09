Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow Teases ‘Jurassic World Dominion’s New Dinosaur Baddie: “I Wanted Something That Felt Like The Joker”

Matt Grobar
·2 min read

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Jurassic World Dominion helmer Colin Trevorrow teased the emergence of a new dinosaur in the upcoming film, called the Giganotosaurus, likening it to a classic DC villain.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” Trevorrow said of the dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period, otherwise known as the Giga. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”



Trevorrow added that the Giga hails from BioSyn Valley. BioSyn, if you’ll recall, is the company that stole InGen’s dinosaur embryos in the original film—one that will play a major role in the new film, as well. “BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments,” explained Trevorrow. “They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there’s some other stuff going on.”

Trevorrow also told Empire that Dominion will be “an entirely new kind of movie…the thing I’ve been waiting to do this whole time.”

The sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third in the Jurassic World trilogy is set four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, which served as the site of the tourist park, Jurassic World. Now, dinosaurs live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Dominion will see Jurassic World vets Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt return, with Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum also reprising their roles. Dichen Lachman, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Elva Trill and Dimitri Thivaios will also star in the film, which is slated for theatrical release via Universal Pictures on June 10.

Trevorrow wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, from his and Derek Connolly’s story, which was itself based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall produced, with Trevorrow, Alexandra Ferguson-Derbyshire and Steven Spielberg exec producing.



